Verizon Brings Back Netflix One-Year Free Offer, Will Run Oscars Ad Promoting Special Deal

Verizon and Netflix — both looking to reel in new subscribers — are relaunching their special promotional offer giving the telco’s customers 12 months free of Netflix’s Premium plan.

Starting March 12, Verizon wireless, 5G Home and LTE Home customers can get one year of Netflix’s

Premium plan for no extra charge through Verizon’s +play subscription hub. In the U.S., the Premium plan is regularly priced at $19.99/month; it includes up to four simultaneous streams and access to Ultra HD content. The offer, which represents a $240 annual value, will be available for a limited time, according to the telco. Verizon previously launched the same limited-time Netflix deal in December.

Verizon will promote the return of the special Netflix offer to +play in an ad scheduled to air during ABC’s Oscars telecast on Sunday, March 13.

But there’s the same catch as before: To get the special offer for Netflix Premium, Verizon customers must purchase at least one annual subscription from a selection of +play partners. Those include AMC+, Calm Premium, MasterClass, Paramount+, the Peloton App, Starz and Super Duolingo. Existing Netflix subscribers can opt to transfer billing for their account from Netflix to Verizon’s +play.

Verizon last year launched a beta version of +play, which lets users sign up and manage subscriptions for multiple third-party services including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, HBO Max, AMC+ and Xbox Game Pass. The company is expanding +play to include 10 new partners: Paramount+, Blue Apron, FlixLatino, Kocowa+, Hallmark TV, Marquee TV, MasterClass, Quello Concerts by Stingray, UP Faith and Family, and Wondrium.

Any of the services customers subscribe to through +play are added to their monthly Verizon bill. The company also offers special bundles and discounts through +play.

“+play – and our offer with Netflix – demonstrates Verizon’s leadership in bringing the best, most loved content partners and services together for the benefit of the customer,” Erin McPherson, chief content officer of Verizon Consumer Group, said in a statement. The +play hub lets partners “leverage even broader direct-to-consumer reach and engagement,” she added.