Verizon Intros First Bundle That Combines Netflix, Paramount+ With Showtime for a Discounted Price

For the first time, rival streaming services Netflix and Paramount+ are coming together in a price-discounted bundle, exclusively for Verizon wireless customers in the U.S.

The limited-time deal, through Verizon’s +play subscription-aggregation hub, offers the carrier’s mobile customers a price point of $25.99/month for Netflix Premium and Paramount+ With Showtime — a 19% discount ($5.99 off) the regular monthly price of the two services sold separately. (You’ll still need two separate apps to watch each of the streamers.)

Netflix Premium, the streamer’s priciest plan that includes up to four simultaneous streams and content in up to 4K Ultra HD, is regularly $19.99/month. Paramount+ With Showtime will cost $11.99/month when it officially becomes Paramount Global’s top-tier, ad-free streaming plan later in June.

It’s the latest bid by Verizon to serve as the Switzerland to the players doing battle in the streaming wars. The telco’s +play portal includes more than 30 services, across entertainment, sports, education, lifestyle and fitness categories. Current offers include a free one-year Netflix Premium subscription with the purchase of another service on +play.

“With partners like Netflix and Paramount+ With Showtime on +play, we’re leading the industry in offering customers the content they want in completely new formats, with never-before-seen bundles they can’t get anywhere else,” Erin McPherson, Verizon Consumer Group’s chief content officer, said in announcing the deal.

Jeff Shultz, Paramount Streaming’s chief strategy officer and chief business development officer, added: “This new and distinctive streaming bundle on Verizon’s +play is yet another example of our commitment to offering consumers universal distribution and industry-leading deals. By partnering with Verizon, we are making our broad and popular streaming offering on Paramount+ With Showtime just that more accessible.”

Verizon’s +play is available to all mobile, 5G Home and LTE Home Internet customers. Service available through the platform include Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Max (formerly HBO Max), Discovery+, AMC+, NFL+, NBA League Pass, Netflix, Paramount+, the Peloton App, A+E Networks (Lifetime Movie Club, History Vault, and A&E Crime Central), the New York Times’ The Athletic, Calm, Starz and Duolingo.

Verizon’s recently launched myPlan, which offers wireless phone plans starting at $25/line, provides a monthly credit perk giving customers $15 in +play credits for $10.