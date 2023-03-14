Variety Scores Highest-Ever Day of Social Traffic for 2023 Oscars With Over 120 Million Video Views

In the 24 hours following the start of the 2023 Oscars red carpet, Variety notched its highest-ever day of social traffic, racking up 122 million video views across platforms.

Top performing videos include Marc Malkin’s interview with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson about the negative reviews that plagued “Black Adam” and fashion footage of stars like Pedro Pascal and Lady Gaga.

Twitter video racked up 59.4 million views, while TikTok accounted for 47.5 million. Instagram earned an additional 15.1 million views for the brand.

Variety’s social team, led by social media editor Katcy Stephan with coordinator Rachel Seo, previously saw success through the record-breaking launch of “Actors on Actors” Season 17, which earned over 35 million views on TikTok. Under Stephan’s leadership, the brand gained over 1.5 million new followers across social platforms in 2022.

“Katcy and Rachel have elevated Variety‘s social media platforms in ways we never dreamed possible,” said William Earl, the editor of Variety.com. “They are able to speak fluently to industry insiders looking to Variety as the leading entertainment trade, as well as communicate with audiences who live and breathe breaking news. Variety sets the pace of discussion on social media every day, and the Oscars were our finest hour.”

Variety social video has continued its reach in the days since the Oscars, gaining an additional 17 million views on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

“This is tremendous news for Variety, the No. 1 most read entertainment site covering the business of Hollywood,” Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh said. “To hit more than 120 million video views in a single day shows our brand’s massive global reach.”

