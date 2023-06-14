Studio71 Sets Digital Advertising, Brand Pact with Gaming Creator Andre Rebelo, aka Typical Gamer

Studio71 has set a digital advertising and brand partnership pact with Andre Rebelo, a gaming creator better known to more than 20 million social media followers as Typical Gamer.

The deal calls for Studio71 to represent Rebelo and his four YouTube channels. Studio71, the L.A.-based creator content development and production venture, will provide Rebelo with tech tools and advanced advertising tech options designed to improve the viewing experience for his fans. Studio71 also asserts that it helps its roster of creator partners monitor piracy and keep watch against “infringing uploads” of his original content from YouTube and TikTok.

Studio71 looks to bundling and scale opportunities to allow its creators to significantly increase their advertising revenue beyond the revenue splits offered from YouTube directly. Studio71 also pitches its ability to curate and emphasize the importance of finding brand-safe content for advertising clients when placing digital spots across its creator content networks.

“Studio71 has forged multi-year agreements with top media agencies, enabling us to offer premium advertising solutions to our clients,” said Matt Crowley, co-CEO of Studio71. “We’re excited to provide new revenue opportunities for Typical Gamer and our other gaming creators by connecting them with our network of top-tier brand partners.”

Typical Gamer joins an expanding roster of gaming creator talent to sign up with Studio71, including Lachlan (15 million YouTube subscribers), GamingWithGarry (2 million YouTube subscribers), TheGamersJoint (263 thousand YouTube subscribers), and LazarBeam (24 million YouTube subscribers). Typical Gamer and LazarBeam are managed exclusively by Night Media and have partnered with Studio71 as a Creator Services provider.

Matt Barker, Studio71’s VP of creator relations and growth strategy spearheaded the deal with Typical Gamer and Night Media.