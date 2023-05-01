Twitter Technical Glitch Is Logging Users Out of the Website

It’s not just you: Thousands of users on Monday reported problems with the web version of Elon Musk’s social media service — as it was spontaneously logging people out.

The source of the error was unknown as press time. According to uptime-monitoring service Downdetector, user problem reports began to spike at around 3:30 p.m. ET. About 96% of the error reports were related to Twitter’s website or not being able to log in.

Multiple users said they were unable to log in to Twitter on the web with their username and password. In some cases, even after a Twitter user was able to successfully log back in, the website was kicking them out shortly afterward.

It appeared that the Twitter app for iOS and Android was not affected by the technical problem. In addition, users of Twitter’s TweetDeck application reported that they were also not experiencing issues in accessing the service.

The @TwitterSupport account at press time had not provided any update on the situation. An email sent to Twitter’s press email address Monday resulted in an autoreply with a poop emoji.

Musk, who acts as the CEO of Twitter as well as heading Tesla and SpaceX, closed the $44 billion deal for Twitter in October 2022. Since then, he has cut Twitter’s headcount by more than 70% — from 7,500 to under 2,000. The tech mogul also reinstated many users banned under Twitter’s previous regime.

And among other changes to Twitter itself, Musk last month enacted a purge of “legacy” verified accounts, removing their blue-check badges — requiring users to subscribe to Twitter Blue ($8/month and up) to receive the blue check. However, within a few days, Twitter had restored blue check-marks for high-profile celebrities who said they had not signed up for Twitter Blue (as well as several who are dead).