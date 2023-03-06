Twitter Displaying Error Messages for Web Links Posted in Tweets

was experiencing technical issues on Monday, showing users an odd error message if they tried to click on links to third-party websites.

“Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information,” an error message read for users who tried to visit web links. The error message also references “code 467.” Visiting the URL in the error message shows the same error message.

The Twitter Support team in a tweet Monday at 12:19 p.m. ET said, “Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed.”

Last month, Twitter announced that as of Feb. 9 it would begin charging app developers a monthly fee to be able to have access to its API (application programming interface). Elon Musk, who bought Twitter last October, claimed that the “free API is being abused right now by bot scammers & opinion manipulators.” Twitter said it would charge developers a monthly API access fee starting at $100/month for basic access.

In January, the company without warning made a change that disabled Twitter access for multiple third-party apps like Tweetbot and Twitterrific.

The latest technical problems with Twitter have cropped up a little over four months after Musk closed a debt-heavy $44 billion deal to acquire the company last fall.

Under his ownership, Musk has dramatically cut back Twitter’s workforce in an effort to reduce costs. The company had about 7,500 employees when Musk took over. Last month, Twitter laid off “at least” 200 more staffers, representing 10% of the company’s approximately 2,000 remaining employees, the New York Times reported.

Twitter’s API status page did not report any issues or problems as of Monday, with a notice that says “all systems operational.”