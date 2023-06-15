Twitch Will Pay Out 70% of Subscription Revenue to Qualifying Streamers Under New ‘Partner Plus’ Program

Twitch is introducing Partner Plus, a program boosting the cut that streamers earn to 70% of subscription revenue — with a few conditions, however.

Twitch’s new Partner Program, set to go into effect starting in October 2023, pay streamers 70% share on net subscription revenue to who meet the qualification criteria (with Twitch keeping the other 30%). The standard revenue split Twitch offers streaming partners is 50%. To qualify, Twitch Partners must maintain a sub count of at least 350 recurring paid subscriptions for three consecutive months.

Streamers in the Partner Plus program will receive the 70/30 revenue share on net subscription revenue (revenue from recurring monthly subscriptions and gift subscriptions), for 12 months up to $100,000. Once a streamer earns $100,000 through Partner Plus, the revenue share will return to standard rate of 50% for most partners. The threshold resets every calendar year.

“Our focus has always been on inspiring, growing and sustaining Twitch streamers all around the world. We hope this new program demonstrates that commitment,” chief monetization officer Mike Minton and chief content officer Laura Lee wrote in a blog post announcing the program.

The Partner Plus program will launch on Oct. 1, 2023. Streamers who meet the qualification criteria over the three months prior (July, August and September) will be automatically enrolled in the program and notified in October.

According to Twitch, it paid out more than $1 billion to streamers in 2022. The Amazon-owned platform says it has more than 31 million average daily visitors (and that at any given moment an average of 2.5 million people are watching livestreams). On a monthly basis, some 7 million streamers go live on Twitch, the company says.

Twitch’s announcement of Partner Plus comes a week after it revoked plans for new restrictions on branded content for streamers following a creator backlash.