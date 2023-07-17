Fox’s Tubi Taps Former Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud as Chief Executive Officer

Anjali Sud is taking over as CEO of Tubi, Fox Corp.’s free, ad-supported streaming TV service, after she stepped down as chief exec of video-hosting platform Vimeo.

Sud will officially start as Tubi’s CEO on Sept. 1, 2023, succeeding founder Farhad Massoudi. Sud reports to Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group, which Fox formed this spring to house its digital businesses including Tubi (acquired in 2020) and Blockchain Creative Labs.

Sud spent nine years at New York-based Vimeo, originally serving as VP of global marketing before assuming oversight of the creator business unit and getting promoted to CEO in 2017. Under Sud, Vimeo has undertaken employee layoffs and made other cost-cutting moves to improve its financial profile.

“Anjali is a highly accomplished executive in the technology and media industry with a passion and track record for strategic disruption and authentic leadership,” Cheesbrough said in announcing her hire. “As Tubi continues to scale and solidify its momentum as the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S., she is the perfect candidate to lead Tubi into a new era of creativity, growth and market leadership.”

Prior to Vimeo, Sud spent four years with Amazon in various business development, merchandising and marketing positions and before that worked at Time Warner as an associate on its M&A team. She is a designated Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum and serves on the board of directors of Dolby Laboratories and Change.org. Sud holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and management from University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Sud commented, “We are witnessing a seismic shift in where and how content will be consumed, and I believe that Tubi can become the destination for the next generation of audiences. The future of streaming TV is free, and I am excited to join the Tubi team to help shape the next wave of entertainment, by giving all people access to all the world’s stories. Tubi is doing things differently in a space that is being imminently disrupted, and that is my kind of opportunity.”

Tubi is one of the leading free, ad-supported streaming TV services in the U.S., claiming to reach 64 million monthly active users. For the month of May 2023, Tubi captured 1.3% of total TV viewing minutes in the U.S., per Nielsen, higher than Paramount’s Pluto TV, NBCUniversal’s Peacock and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max. Tubi’s FAST service — highlighted in Super Bowl ads in Fox’s broadcast this year — claims to have the world’s largest content library with 50,000 titles, as well as more than 200 FAST channels and a slate of originals.

Vimeo, which in 2021 spun off from Barry Diller’s IAC in, announced July 5 that Sud was exiting the company. Effective Sept. 1, Vimeo board member Adam Gross is set to assume duties as interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent replacement.