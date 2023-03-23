TikTok U.S. Ban Would Be ‘Crushing Blow’ to Creators While Benefiting Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram: Experts

The odds of the U.S. banning TikTok are higher after the app’s CEO testified before a House committee, according to some analysts. During the hearing, American politicians expressed frustration over what they saw as evasive and unconvincing answers about China’s influence over TikTok — and the communist regime’s ability to track user data via the app — as well as TikTok’s efforts to curb misinformation and harmful content, particularly for children who use the app.

In his D.C. appearance Thursday, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said the popular app, used by more than 150 million American users monthly, is committed to ensuring privacy and security. He insisted, as TikTok has claimed before, that the company has never furnished U.S. user data to the Chinese Communist Party (nor has the CCP ever made such a request). Chew talked up TikTok’s “Project Texas,” intended to bring user data fully under the aegis of U.S.-based personnel and hosted on Oracle infrastructure.

But Chew’s testimony was “a disaster moment that will likely catalyze more calls by lawmakers and the White House to look to ban TikTok within the U.S.,” in the event that Beijing-based ByteDance does not sell its stake in the app, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a research note Thursday. Chew “ultimately walks away with many questions unanswered” about TikTok’s relationship with the Chinese government, Ives added, with the future of TikTok “now in the hands of CFIUS with the next poker move.” The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) is an interagency group overseeing national security risks that has the authority to block foreign ownership of U.S. entities.

“We see a 3-6 month period ahead for ByteDance and TikTok to work out a sale to a U.S. tech player, with a spin-off less likely and extremely complex to pull off,” Ives wrote. “If ByteDance fights against this forced sale, TikTok will likely be banned in the U.S. by late 2023.”

The Biden administration has demanded that ByteDance divest its ownership stake in TikTok or potentially be banned in the U.S. over national-security concerns given TikTok’s Chinese ownership. China’s commerce ministry on Thursday said the government would “firmly oppose” any forced sale of TikTok and that would “seriously undermine the confidence of investors from various countries, including China, to invest in the United States.”

A U.S. government ban of TikTok would benefit YouTube, Instagram and Snap, “likely resulting in higher revenue share of the total advertising wallet,” said Emile El Nems, VP, senior credit officer for Moody’s Investors Service. “Given the revenue scale of YouTube and Instagram, [a potential] TikTok ban creates a smaller revenue opportunity [for those platforms], but it could be materially positive for Snap.”

“The proposed TikTok ban would be a crushing blow to those workers who rely upon the platform for income — and crucially, social connectivity,” said Brooke Erin Duffy, associate professor of communication at Cornell University and a social media expert. While creators cultivate a presence across multiple platforms, Duffy said, “U.S.-based rivals in the platform space such as Instagram and YouTube don’t furnish the same potential for virality [as TikTok] — fleeting as it may be.”

Both YouTube and have made significant investments developing and promoting TikTok-style features for creating, sharing and watching short video clips. For Meta, that’s Reels, available on Instagram and Facebook. YouTube Shorts generates more than 50 billion daily views, Google said last month.

“For Meta and [CEO Mark] Zuckerberg as well as Snapchat and Google, today’s hearing was like eating popcorn watching a good movie as the social-media disruption from TikTok will clearly benefit Meta and Snapchat front and center in the eyes of the Street,” Ives wrote.