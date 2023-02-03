Jason Derulo, Black Keys to Headline TikTok’s Super Bowl Tailgate Livestream

Jason Derulo and The Black Keys are set to headline the third annual NFL TikTok Tailgate livestream on the short-form video app on Sunday, Feb. 12, prior to Super Bowl LVII.

In addition to the music performances, the livestream (at @NFL on TikTok) will feature NFL special guests and TikTok creators, as well as gameday predictions, commentary and more. Portions of Derulo’s and the Black Keys’ performances will be televised during Fox’s Super Bowl LVII Pregame Show.

The NFL TikTok Tailgate, taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., will be hosted by celebrity couple Allison Rochell (@allisonkuch) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (@isaacrochell). Guests slated to make appearances include comedian and YouTube creator Liza Koshy (@lizzza), media personality Josh Richards (@joshrichards), stylist Carla Rockmore (@carlarockmore), creator couple Noelle Agcaoili (@noelleagcaoili) and Tyler Cefola (@tycefola), and more.

“Can’t wait to be a part of the TikTok Tailgate and put on an incredible show. It’s the countdown! Let’s go!” Derulo said in a statement. The Black Keys commented, “Words can’t express how honored and excited we are to have been asked by the NFL to join the Super Bowl festivities and perform at the TikTok Tailgate party. As longtime football fans, we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off Super Bowl Sunday. See you in Arizona.”

Derulo was early to jump on the TikTok train — and now has more than 57 million follows on the app. Derulo has had several songs trend on the platform, including “Swalla (ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign),” which has over 5.2 million videos created using it. The Black Keys, hailing from Akron, Ohio, have just over 20,000 TikTok followers, where they have posted updates on new music, tour dates and ticket giveaways.