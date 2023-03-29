TikTok Comedian Jake Shane, aka Octopusslover8, Signs With WME

Jake Shane, a 23-year-old comedian and TikTok content creator best known for his character dubbed “octopusslover8,” has signed for representation with WME.

To date, Shane’s octopusslover8 has gained 1.5 million followers on TikTok alone, with celebs and companies commenting on his posts including Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and Hulu. His bio on TikTok reads, “Rating/reviewing octopus from all over the 🌎.”

“I’m so beyond thrilled to begin this next chapter of my career with such an incredible team behind me. I still can’t believe this is real!” Shane said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to the team at WME for believing in my vision and can’t wait to get started.”

Based in Los Angeles, Shane started his online persona as an Instagram foodie account in 2021, when he began sharing his love for the eight-armed mollusks in a comedic manner. Over time, his social presence and content focus expanded as more viewers got in on the joke themselves. Since the beginning of 2023, Shane’s social following has grown rapidly, and he amassed more than 1 million new followers in a matter of weeks.

Shane’s array of content includes his popular “puss reviews”; impressions of historical milestones; and his original dance moves, which have been replicated by many popular creators on TikTok.

His rapid rise on TikTok comes amid a looming threat that the U.S. government may seek to ban the app over concerns about China’s influence and control over TikTok, given its ownership by Beijing-based ByteDance. According to industry analysts, TikTok CEO Shou Chew’s appearance last week before a House committee reinforced concerns from both Republican and Democrat lawmakers that the app poses a national security threat.