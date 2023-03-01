TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Celebrates Transition While Accepting Queerties Groundbreaker Award: ‘It’s Day 352 of Being a Girl!’

Dylan Mulvaney isn’t letting the hate get to her.

The 26-year-old TikTok star shot to fame by chronicling her gender transition for the last year on social media. “It’s day 352 of being a girl!” she said Tuesday night while accepting the Queerties’ Groundbreaker Award in Hollywood.

She continued, “This is kind of an intimidating title, ‘Groundbreaker,’ because truly I’m only still in my first year and I’m in a room full of some of the most incredible trans people in the world, and I just gotta say thank you to all my trans siblings who have been taking such good care of me.”

Mulvaney admitted that she doesn’t exactly know what to make of being called an “influencer,” but said, “If I can influence somebody to smile or to be a little bit closer to their true self or to go buy the Trader Joe’s gnocchi, then it’s a win in my book. It’s all worth it — even the hate, which I just respond to with trans joy. And maybe that’s what’s really groundbreaking is trans joy, and not in the way that it’s new because trans joy always existed, but I think trans joy in the hellscape that is 2023 is groundbreaking.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Bianca Del Rio hosted the 11th annual festivities, slinging her signature brand of insult comedy at Billy Eichner, Rep. George Santos and her fellow drag queens, among many others.

The Queerties are presented by LGBTQ entertainment news site Queerty.

Musician Rufus Wainwright was presented with the Icon Award by Lisa Edelstein. Vincint and Madison Rose performed during the hour-long ceremony. In the audience were “Fire Island” stars Joel Kim Booster, Torian Miller, Nick Adams and their director Andrew Ahn. The crowd also included Johnny Sibilly, Ryan O’Connell, David Archuleta and Frankie Grande.

Other winners included “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Heartstopper,” “Euphoria,” Joe Locke, Nicole Byer, Janelle Monáe, Noah Schnapp, “Firebird,” Raja, Kornbread, Jinkx Monsoon, “Drag: The Musical” and singer Omar Rudberg.