‘The Flash’ Gets Streaming Premiere Date on Max

“The Flash,” the DC pic starring Ezra Miller as the time-shifting supersonic superhero, is launching on Max next week.

The movie makes its streaming debut on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max next Friday, Aug. 25. Directed by Andy Muschietti (the “IT” films, “Mama”), Miller reprises their role as Barry Allen in the character’s first-ever standalone feature film.

“The Flash,” with an estimated $200 million budget, was a box-office flop — generating $108 million domestically and $160 million worldwide in nine weeks of release. The movie suffered a brutal 73% decline in the second weekend of its theatrical run.

The PG-13-rated movie currently has an 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 64% critics score.

Here’s the synopsis for “The Flash”: Worlds collide when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

“The Flash” ensemble cast also includes rising star Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon (“Bullet Train,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”), Ron Livingston (“Loudermilk,” “The Conjuring”), Maribel Verdú (“Elite,” “Y tu mamá también”), Kiersey Clemons (“Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Sweetheart”), Antje Traue (“King of Ravens,” “Man of Steel”) and Michael Keaton (“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Batman”).

“The Flash” is produced by Barbara Muschietti (the “IT” films, “Mama”) and Michael Disco (“Rampage,” “San Andreas”). The screenplay is by Christina Hodson (“Birds of Prey,” “Bumblebee”), with a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein (“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”) and Joby Harold (“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Army of the Dead”), based on characters from DC. Executive producers are Toby Emmerich, Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Marianne Jenkins.