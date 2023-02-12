Super Bowl Prediction: Eagles Defeat Chiefs 31-17, According to Madden NFL Simulation

Jalen Hurts’ Philadelphia Eagles will beat Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs by a two-touchdown margin in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, according to this year’s prognostication by EA Sports’ Madden NFL 23.

The Eagles will defeat the Chiefs by a score of 31-17 in the 2023 Super Bowl, per simulations run by the popular NFL gaming title. According to Madden NFL 23’s prediction, Eagles QB Hurts will finish with 282 passing yards, 88 rushing yards and three TDs.

But you should take the pick with a grain of salt. EA boasts that Madden NFL 23 is “the most authentic NFL simulation experience” on the market — however, the title’s track record over the last two decades in correctly predicting the Super Bowl champion has been only slightly better than a coin flip. The game’s simulations have been right about the Super Bowl winner in 11 of the last 19, or 58%. And Madden NFL has been wrong in predicting the outcome of four of the last five Super Bowls (with its only correct call over that time being the Chiefs’ win against the 49ers in 2020).

The actual game will be played Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. In the U.S., Fox is broadcasting Super Bowl LVII. For Super Bowl LVII, betting odds favor the Eagles. The point spread currently has the Eagles at -1.5 and the money line is Eagles -125, Chiefs +105, per CBS Sports. The over/under is 51 points.

Madden NFL 23 is developed by EA Tiburon in Orlando, Fla., and Madrid, Spain. According to the game’s preseason team ratings, the Chiefs had an overall score of 86 (86 offense, 77 defense) versus the Eagles’ 85 (78 offense, 83 defense). The Madden NFL 23 player ratings database gives Hurts an overall weighted score of 86 versus Mahomes’ rating of 98.

Watch the Madden NFL 22 Super Bowl LVII prediction video, featuring Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, a former NFL wide receiver who played for the Bengals and Patriots: