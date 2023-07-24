Streamy Awards 2023 Nominations Announced, MrBeast Leads With 5 Nods

The nominations for the 2023 Streamy Awards, recognizing the top internet content creators of the year, have been announced — with popular YouTuber MrBeast leading the field with five noms.
This year’s Streamys, produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter will take place Sunday, Aug. 27, starting at 6 p.m. PT live on the Streamy Awards’ YouTube channel and social accounts. The 2023 ceremony will be hosted by MatPat, creator of the Game Theorists, whose channels have in aggregate more than 36 million subscribers. “Hosting the Streamy Awards is like getting to throw a party for people I admire and whose content I love, and I’m thrilled to emcee an event that means so much in the community,” MatPat said in a statement.
For the 13th annual Streamy Awards, MrBeast (real name: Jimmy Donaldson) has five nominations: Creator of the Year, Collaboration, Creator for Social Good and Creator Product. MrBeast’s Feastables venture also received a Streamys Brand Award nomination for the Brand Engagement award.
The 10 nominees for the 2023 Creator of the Year award are: Airrack, Alix Earle, Charli D’Amelio, Jay Shetty, JiDion, Logan Paul, Mikayla Nogueira, MrBeast, Ryan Trahan and Zach King.
In the Breakout Creator category, which showcases the “freshest emerging talent” in the creator space, nominees are Alix Earle, Drew Afualo, Dylan Mulvaney, Jake Shane (octopusslover8) and Keith Lee. Streamer of the Year nominees reflect a growing influence of Twitch personalities including HasanAbi, Quackity and xQc, who also all received nominations for the Just Chatting award.
Rhett & Link’s “Good Mythical Morning” scored its ninth consecutive nomination for Show of the Year. The duo could take home their third Show of the Year award, after winning previously in 2019 and 2022. In the Crossover category, Hailey Rhode Bieber, the Jonas Brothers, Kate Hudson, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Paris Hilton all received nominations for the award, which recognizes public figures embracing digital culture and demonstrating best practices.
In addition, the 2023 Streamys will introduce the Sound of the Year award in collaboration with Rolling Stone recognizing the year’s “most impactful songs that have dominated content creation on social media and resonated across popular culture.” The nominees are: Area Codes by Kaliii, Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, GOATED. by Armani White, Here With Me by d4vd, In Ha Mood by Ice Spice, Made You Look by Meghan Trainor, Players by Coi Leray, Pretty Girls Walk by Big Boss Vette, Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, and What It Is by Doechii.
The 2023 Streamy Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter. (Disclosure: Variety parent company PMC owns Dick Clark Prods.) The companies said additional creator appearances and show elements will be announced in the coming weeks.
Here’s the full list of 2023 Streamy Awards nominees:
OVERALL AWARDS
CREATOR OF THE YEAR
Airrack
Alix Earle
Charli D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
JiDion
Logan Paul
Mikayla Nogueira
MrBeast
Ryan Trahan
Zach King
SHOW OF THE YEAR
AMP
BRYCE • Brandon Rogers
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Good Mythical Morning
Hot Ones • First We Feast
I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
RDCWorld
Sam and Colby
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
STREAMER OF THE YEAR
Emiru
HasanAbi
Ironmouse
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat
Ludwig
Quackity
tarik
Valkyrae
xQc
INTERNATIONAL
Enaldinho (Brazil)
Gaules (Brazil)
ibai (Spain)
Khaby Lame (Italy)
Mikecrack (Spain)
SHORT FORM
the cheeky boyos
Chris Olsen
Connor Price
Elyse Myers
Rich Black Guy
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
BREAKOUT CREATOR
Alix Earle
Drew Afualo
Dylan Mulvaney
Jake Shane • octopusslover8
Keith Lee
BREAKOUT STREAMER
Agent00
ExtraEmily
Fanum
filian
Shylily
COLLABORATION
albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush
Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD
Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs
Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy
MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time
CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD
Beast Philanthropy
DrLupo • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Invisible People
jacksepticeye • World Central Kitchen
MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation
CREATOR PRODUCT
BÉIS • Shay Mitchell
CrunchLabs • Mark Rober
Feastables • MrBeast
POPFLEX • Blogilates
PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI
CROSSOVER
Hailey Rhode Bieber
Jonas Brothers
Kate Hudson
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch • blondebrunetteredhead
Paris Hilton
FIRST PERSON
Airrack
BENOFTHEWEEK
Danny Duncan
Ryan Trahan
Safiya Nygaard
JUST CHATTING
HasanAbi
Kai Cenat
Quackity
xQc
YourRAGE
VARIETY STREAMER
Emiru
IShowSpeed
LIRIK
Ludwig
Valkyrae
VTUBER
filian
Gawr Gura
Ironmouse
Jaiden Animations
shxtou
MUSIC AWARDS
ROLLING STONE SOUND OF THE YEAR
Area Codes • Kaliii
Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
GOATED. • Armani White
Here With Me • d4vd
In Ha Mood • Ice Spice
Made You Look • Meghan Trainor
Players • Coi Leray
Pretty Girls Walk • Big Boss Vette
Unholy • Sam Smith, Kim Petras
What It Is • Doechii
SHOW AWARDS
PODCAST
Call Her Daddy
H3 Podcast
IMPAULSIVE
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
The Yard
SCRIPTED SERIES
BRYCE • Brandon Rogers
Dhar Mann
The Game Theorists
Ginormo! • Steven He
RDCWorld
UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Hot Ones • First We Feast
I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
Sam and Colby
SUBJECT AWARDS
ANIMATED
Haminations
HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop
Jaiden Animations
The Land of Boggs
MeatCanyon
BEAUTY
Brad Mondo
colleen.makeupp
Mikayla Nogueira
MissDarcei
NikkieTutorials
COMEDY
DeMarcus Shawn
Kris Collins
Lucas Lopez
The McFarlands
RDCWorld
COMMENTARY
Chad Chad
D’Angelo Wallace
Danny Gonzalez
Kurtis Conner
penguinz0
COMPETITIVE GAMER
iiTzTimmy
Scump
tarik
TenZ
Typical Gamer
DANCE
Cale Brown
Enola Bedard
Matt Steffanina
Merrick Hanna
yoolwxnder
FASHION AND STYLE
Gunnar Deatherage
Kenz Lawrén
Max Alexander
Mina Le
Wisdom Kaye
FOOD
Alexis Nikole
Chef Reactions
Cooking With Lynja
Nick DiGiovanni
Nigel Ng
GAMER
Aphmau
Caylus
Dream
Markiplier
TommyInnit
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Austen Alexander
Doctor Mike
Dr Julie
HealthyGamerGG
LeanBeefPatty
KIDS AND FAMILY
Brittikitty
Gracie’s Corner
Ms Rachel
Rebecca Zamolo
Recess Therapy
LEARNING AND EDUCATION
Big Weird World
Colin and Samir
TierZoo
Tom Scott
Veritasium
LIFESTYLE
AMP
Bretman Rock
Charli D’Amelio
Kara and Nate
Sofia Richie Grainge
NEWS
Brian Tyler Cohen
Gay News • Josh Helfgott
HasanAbi
The Philip DeFranco Show
Task & Purpose
SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING
Allen Pan
Hacksmith Industries
I did a thing
Mark Rober
techjoyce
SPORTS
Deestroying
Duke Dennis
Good Good Golf
Jesser
Olivia Dunne
TECHNOLOGY
iJustine
Linus Tech Tips
Marques Brownlee
Mrwhosetheboss
Supercar Blondie
CRAFT AWARDS
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ashley Xu
Cole Walliser
Lyrical Lemonade
Recider
Will Freeark
EDITING
Cooking With Lynja
Jet Lag: The Game
Kelly Wakasa
Savanah Moss
Yes Theory
VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS
Buttered Side Down
Corridor Crew
Justin Yi
SoKrispyMedia
Zach King
WRITING
CalebCity
Dami Lee
Josh Zilberberg
Leo González
Petey
BRAND AWARDS
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: AGENCY OF THE YEAR
BENlabs
Content+
kvell
Reach Agency
Whalar
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND ENGAGEMENT
Dumb Ways to Die • PlaySide Studios
Feastables • MrBeast
No Drone? No Problem! • Insta360
Subs for Subs • Jersey Mike’s x TSM
SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok • SweeTARTS x Content+
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND OF THE YEAR
Barbie • Mattel
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Insta360
Old Spice • Procter & Gamble
Prime Video • Amazon
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED SERIES
A Style Is Born • Wayfair x Made In Network
LIVE@4:25 • Totino’s Pizza Rolls x the cheeky boyos, Flighthouse, Content+
Plot Pitch • Prime Video
Real People, Real Stories • AARP
Who Wore It Best • Netflix x Harry Jowsey
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED VIDEO
ASMcaR • Nissan x Donut
Give Odor The Bird • Old Spice x SypherPK x United Esports
My poor friend • Photoshop Express x beeveekee
Wait for it #corn • Chipotle Mexican Grill
When u meet her dad and Old Spice saves the day • Old Spice x Adam W
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN
heinzmasterz • Heinz x Whalar
Blasting to the Top • Gel Blaster x BENlabs
Chainsaw Man Viewing Party • Chainsaw Man x Crunchyroll
DiGiorno Made Us Do It • DiGiorno x Reach Agency
Nebula • Standard
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN
Barbie You Can Be Anything Series • Barbie x Mirrored Media
Loot for Good • Call of Duty Endowment x Activision
Play by the Rules • International Committee of the Red Cross x PopShorts
Real Recipes for Real Change • Chipotle Mexican Grill x The Farmlink Project x Nick DiGiovanni
The ReTok Shop • Nature Valley x Content+