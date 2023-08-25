How to Watch the 2023 Streamy Awards

The Streamy Awards return for a 13th annual ceremony on Sunday, honoring the internet’s top content creators at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Calif.

The awards ceremony will be available to stream on Variety’s website on Sunday evening at 6pm PT.

Produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter, the ceremony is being hosted by MatPat, the creator of the Game Theorists — a brand that has aggregated more than 36 million subscribers.

“Hosting the Streamy Awards is like getting to throw a party for people I admire and whose content I love, and I’m thrilled to emcee an event that means so much in the community,” MatPat has stated.

Among this year’s crop of nominees, YouTube creator MrBeast leads the field with five nods, competing in creator of the year, collaboration, creator for social good and creator product. The 25-year-old’s Feastables venture has also received a Brand Award nomination for brand engagement.

Contending for the top prize of creator of the year along with MrBeast, the nominees include Airrack, Alix Earle, Charli D’Amelio, Jay Shetty, JiDion, Logan Paul, Mikayla Nogueira, MrBeast, Ryan Trahan and Zach King. In the breakout creator category, the nominees are Alix Earle, Drew Afualo, Dylan Mulvaney, Jake Shane (octopusslover8) and Keith Lee. Streamer of the year sees Twitch personalities like HasanAbi, Quackity and xQc competing against one another.

See the full list of this year’s nominees here.

The Streamy Awards are presented by Tubefilter and Dick Clark Productions, which is owned by Eldridge Industries and Penske Media Corporation, the parent company of Variety.