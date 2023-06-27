So Long, Stitcher: SiriusXM to Shut Down Podcast App, Website

Later this summer, Stitcher — one of the biggest podcast-listening apps — will be going silent after about 15 years. The Stitcher apps and web-streaming audio service will be shutting down on Aug. 29, 2023, according to a notice posted to its site Tuesday.

In the “Stitcher Farewell” notice, the service explains it this way: “SiriusXM, the owner of Stitcher, is focused on incorporating podcasts into its flagship SiriusXM subscription business. Subscribers can listen to podcasts within the SiriusXM app and will see an all-new listening experience later this year.”

The Stitcher name isn’t totally disappearing, though: The company said it “expect[s] to continue to operate our Stitcher Studios and Earwolf networks” that produce original podcast shows.

In most cases, according to SiriusXM, podcast fans will still be able to listen to ad-supported versions of shows that have been on Stitcher on other platforms.

The Stitcher Premium service, which cost $4.95/month (or $34.99/year) and provided thousands of podcasts to listen to without ads, also is being discontinued. Hosts and creators of podcast exclusively on Stitcher Premium “will determine availability and accessibility of their shows,” the company’s website says. “To stay updated on the availability of their content, we recommend following the hosts/creators on social media or subscribing to their newsletters.”

Stitcher first bowed its podcast app in 2008, and the company has changed hands several times since then. SiriusXM acquired Stitcher in 2020 in a deal worth up to $325 million from E.W. Scripps (whose Midroll Media unit bought Stitcher for $4.5 million four years earlier).

As of Tuesday (June 27), SiriusXM said it will turn off automatic renewals of all Stitcher Premium subscription plans. Where applicable, refunds will be issued to Stitcher Premium subscribers who purchased a plan directly from Stitcher via the original payment method. Those who purchased access on the Stitcher app through the Apple or Google app stores will receive a refund from their respective billing platform. “Refunds are expected to begin to be processed on August 29th,” the Stitcher shutdown notice says, adding that customers should allow up to 60 days to receive refunds.