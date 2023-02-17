Starz, MGM+ Bundle Up on Amazon’s Prime Video for 20% Discount

Lionsgate’s Starz and Amazon’s MGM+ are joining forces through a new 20% discounted bundle offer for Prime members in the U.S., in the hopes of seeing a bump in subs.

The bundle arrangement is part of a new long-term deal between Starz and Amazon. The MGM+/Starz bundle on Prime Video in the U.S. will launch “in the coming weeks,” priced at $11.99 per month, according to Starz. That’s a 20% discount off the combined price of both standalone subscriptions (Starz is $8.99 per month and MGM+ is $5.99 per month). The deal is available to members of Prime ($139 per year or $14.99 per month in the U.S.) or the standalone Prime Video service ($8.99 per month).

“We are excited to join forces with Amazon to offer Starz together with MGM+ to their millions of customers on Prime Video,” said Alison Hoffman, Starz’s president, domestic networks. “Starz is a complementary service to general entertainment offerings, so we’re thrilled to see that bundling is now here and believe there will be many more bundling opportunities to come.”

Starz and MGM+ (previously known as Epix) are teaming up amid the ongoing fight for share in the streaming market. After Amazon closed the deal to acquire MGM last year, it rebranded the Epix pay cable network and streaming service as MGM+.

Starz lost 1.1 million domestic subscribers in the last three months of 2022, including a decline of 700,000 streaming subs and 400,000 linear subs, to stand at 19.9 million (11.6 million streaming and 8.3 million linear). Lionsgate has said it plans to spin off its film and TV studio and production company from Starz, which it acquired for $4.4 billion in 2016.

Starz’s original series include “Outlander,” the “Power” Universe, “P-Valley” and upcoming new seasons of “Party Down” and “Blindspotting.” Subscribers also have access to domestic Starz services including Starz Encore, 17 premium linear channels, and their associated VOD and streaming services.

MGM+ originals include drama “Godfather of Harlem” starring Forest Whitaker, sci-fi horror series “From,” Western adventure “Billy the Kid,” “A Spy Among Friends,” “War of the Worlds,” “Rogue Heroes” and “Belgravia.” The network’s docuseries lineup include “Laurel Canyon,” “Murf the Surf,” “Helter Skelter,” “Slow Burn,” “My Life as a Rolling Stone,” “NFL Icons” and “Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror.” Movies available on MGM+ include “Top Gun: Maverick,” MGM’s “No Time to Die” and “House of Gucci” and franchises like the James Bond and Rocky films.