Emma Chamberlain and Alex Cooper to Speak at Spotify Beach During Cannes Lions (EXCLUSIVE)

Spotify has announced its plans for Cannes Lions, the world’s largest celebration of the advertising and creative communications industry.

Running June 19-22, Spotify Beach will include masterclasses with appearances by Emma Chamberlain, “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper and soccer star Cesc Fàbregas.

Daily programming will also include sound bath meditation sessions, an immersive Songs of Summer soundscape, a Football Club Barcelona play zone, a coffee and juice bar and a custom sunglasses gifting station.

The full calendar of events is below.

June 19

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Building a Brand Is More Than Meets the Eye… and Ear

Panelists: Emma Chamberlain, host and creator, “Anything Goes”

Moderator: Taj Alavi, VP, Global Head of Marketing, Spotify

3-4 p.m.

Top Hits and Goal-Scoring Kicks: Fandom, Football and Media

Panelists: Cesc Fàbregas; Pola Gomez, award-winning Freestyler; Bradford Ross, VP Global Sports & Entertainment Marketing and Partnerships, Coca Cola; Benjamin Braun, European CMO, Samsung

Moderator: TBA

June 20

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Cutting Edge of Creativity and Storytelling

Panelists: Daniel Ek, Co-Founder & CEO, Spotify and a special guest creator and storyteller

3-4 p.m.

The Art of the Interview

Panelist & Moderator: Alex Cooper, Host, Creator and Executive Producer, “Call Her Daddy”; Dustee Jenkins, Chief Public Affairs Officer, Spotify

June 21

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Connecting to the Sound of Culture

Panelists: Rania Robinson, WACL President

Moderators: Joe Hadley, Global Head of Artist Partnerships, Spotify; Tye Comer, Creative Development and Founder of Outside Voice program, Spotify

2:30-4 p.m.

DJ Mixer

Host: Xavier Jernigan, Head of Cultural Partnerships and voice of the AI DJ, Spotify

DJ: Emerging artist; TBA

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity returns to The Palais in Cannes from Monday, June 19 to Friday, June 23.