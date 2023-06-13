Snoop Dogg Launches ‘Passport Series’ NFT Collectible That Will Be Updated With Exclusive Content Throughout His Tour

Move over, concert T-shirt.

Snoop Dogg wants to sell fans an NFT that promises owners exclusive access to updates from the rapper’s life on tour starting in July. The Snoop Dogg Passport Series is touted as the first “evolving digital tour collectible,” priced at about $45 or 0.025 ETH (Ethereum cryptocurrency) available on snooppassport.xyz.

The Passport NFT will provide ongoing behind-the-scenes video and images uploaded by Snoop and his team. In tandem with his summer tour kickoff on July 7, Snoop will also unveil Snoop Selects, a curated collection of works from select NFT artists that will be dropped for free to all Passport holders. The first group of Snoop Selects artists include Coldie, Terrell Jones and Alien Queen.

In addition, fans who buy a Passport NFT will be granted access to future Snoop Dogg drops, playlists, the ability to buy merchandise and tickets to events, and more.

“With the Passport Series, I can give my fans the opportunity to travel the world with me — no one’s ever done that,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement provided to Variety. “I’ve always been a pioneer, and digital merch is part of the future. I’m hoping other artists can see what I’m doing and continue to innovate on their own.”

The technology for the Snoop Dogg Passport Series was created in partnership with NFT development studio Transient Labs, founded in 2022 and based in Denver. The deal was brokered by WME, which counts both Snoop Dogg and Transient Labs as clients.

“Having the opportunity to connect one of the world’s greatest artists to fans in such a creative and engaging way is a great representation of what we’re all about at Transient Labs,” said Chris Ostoich, chief operating officer at Transient Labs.

Watch the sizzle reel for the Snoop Dogg Passport Series: