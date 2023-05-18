Snoop Dogg’s Doggyland Teams with Gracie’s Corner for Girls Empowerment Anthem (EXCLUSIVE)

Snoop Dogg’s Doggyland has teamed up with the popular animated sing-along series Gracie’s Corner to release a collection of empowering children’s videos, Variety can exclusively reveal.

Led by Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth and the Bow Wizzle character, voiced by rap icon Snoop Dogg, the series of educational videos will provide knowledge to children through song, rap and dance.

Together, Gracie and Bow Wizzle will spread joy through the medium of music to instill confidence, self-worth and critical thinking skills into children through an installment of two animated videos for the title track “Girl Power,” a youthful girl power anthem. The 2D version will be accessible on the Gracie’s Corner YouTube channel with the second 3D reiteration going live on Doggyland’s channel.

“I’m excited to partner with the amazing Graceyn, who has paved the way in fun and educational programming,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement announcing the joint effort.

“There was a natural synergy with Doggyland and Gracie’s corner because we both want the world to learn in a new, fresh way and ultimately our programming aims to empower future generations,” he continued. “We can’t wait for the world to check this special collab out. This is just the beginning… shine bright young stars.”

Bow Wizzle and Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth with a portrait of Snoop Dogg Gracie’s Corner

Hollingsworth mirrored Snoop’s excitement, exclaiming, “It was such a fun project. How cool is it that I worked on a project with a musical icon? Wow!”

Co-created by Hollingsworth and her father Dr. Javoris Hollingsworth in 2021, Gracie’s Corner has emerged as a dynamic multimedia platform with animated content that aims to uplift its youthful audience. The series recently won two Webby Awards for “The Phonics Song” and it has been nominated for an NAACP Image Award for outstanding animated program and Graceyn Hollingsworth was nominated a Kids Choice Award for favorite female creator.

Collectively, Gracie’s Corner and Doggyland have a reach of over 200 million viewers.

“Gracie’s Corner and Doggyland joining forces for an inspiring content and empowering anthem ‘Girl Power,’ is a dream come true,” Dr. Javoris Hollingsworth said about the new union. “When we formed Gracie’s Corner three years ago, we wanted to reimagine children’s programming to be reflective of the conversations we have in our home about daily rituals, education, and values.”

Added Dr. Arlene Hollingsworth, Graceyn’s mother: “Partnering with Doggyland is an extension of our core mission of inclusion. It is our hope for all children to see themselves fully celebrated in animation and empowered to move through the world with confidence.”

Doggyland’s Claude Brooks and Snoop Dogg co-executive produced the collaboration alongside Dr. Javoris Hollingsworth for Gracie’s Corner.

See the full video for “Girl Power” below.