Snap Taps Former Microsoft Head of Advertising Rob Wilk as President of Americas

Rob Wilk, most recently global head of advertising at Microsoft, joined Snap as the first president of Americas overseeing the Snapchat parent company’s sales in the region.

Wilk, who is based out of Snap’s New York offices, reports to Snap COO Jerry Hunter. In the new role, Wilk will run sales across the U.S., Canada and Latin America and will be responsible for supporting and managing its largest advertising partners in the region. Wilk steps into the Snap job after the departure last summer of the company’s two top ad sales execs, Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor, who joined Netflix.

“We were impressed not only with Rob’s hands-on experience building a large and growing advertising business, but also his approach to leading customer-centric sales teams and developing strong, sustained customer relationships,” Hunter wrote in an internal memo to Snap staff Monday.

Snap’s Americas sales teams will report to Wilk, including VP of U.S. sales Luke Kallis and Canada general manager Matt McGowan.

Wilk spent nearly eight years at Microsoft. As corporate VP and global head of advertising, he was responsible for Microsoft’s search, native and connected-TV advertising business, which represented about $10 billion in revenue annually, with a team of almost 2,000 employees.

Before joining Microsoft in 2015, Wilk was founding VP of sales at Foursquare, responsible for building the sales team and leading sales initiatives across the brand and agency partners. Prior to Foursquare, he worked at Yahoo, leading the field search account management team, the global search account management team, and the search optimization and strategy team.