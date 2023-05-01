Snap Hires Meta Veteran Patrick Harris as Senior VP of Partnerships

Patrick Harris, after nearly 12 years at Meta and Facebook, has joined Snap as senior VP of partnerships, leading both ad-agency and partnership teams at the company.

Harris, who most recently served as Meta’s VP of global channels, is based in New York and reports to COO Jerry Hunter, who previously was Snap’s SVP of engineering. “We are so excited to welcome Patrick to Snap to help us scale our global agency and partnerships businesses. His experiences across both advertising and partnerships made him the perfect candidate to unify and scale Snap’s impact in these areas.”

In addition, Snap has hired David Sommer as head of verticals, overseeing the consumer packaged goods (CPG) vertical for the U.S. Also based in New York, Sommer hails from shopping app Fetch, where he was chief commercial officer, following almost 11 years at Meta as head of industry for CPG, retail partnerships and shopper marketing.

Sommer reports to Luke Kallis, VP of U.S. sales at Snap. “David brings a breadth of experience across the CPG industry, with a particular focus on achieving business outcomes for his partners,” Kallis said.

Other former Meta execs who have joined Snap in recent months include VP of organic growth and product marketing Ty Ahmad-Taylor; Doug Fraser, VP of business planning and operations; VP of product marketing Pooja Piyaratna; and Ajit Mohan, who joined Snap as president of Asia-Pacific in January 2023 after serving as Meta’s VP of India (and before that was CEO of Hotstar, which is now owned by Disney).

In addition, Rob Wilk, previously Microsoft’s head of advertising, joined Snap as president of Americas to lead sales across the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Ronan Harris, formerly Google’s VP and managing director of U.K. and Ireland, joined Snap as president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in late 2022. Darshan Kantak was recently named SVP of revenue product, after serving as Google’s VP of search ads. And chief creative officer Colleen DeCourcy was recently elevated to head of marketing at Snap after CMO Kenny Mitchell announced that he’s leaving the company.