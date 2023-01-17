SiriusXM Hires Ex-Wall Street Journal CMO Suzi Watford for New Business Development Role

SiriusXM has recruited Suzi Watford, most recently chief marketing and membership officer at Dow Jones, for a newly created role leading the satellite radio and audio-streaming company’s growth strategy.

Watford has been named senior VP and chief growth officer for SiriusXM, based at the company’s New York City headquarters and reporting to chief commercial officer Joe Verbrugge. In the new position, Watford will oversee SiriusXM’s enterprise-level growth strategy across a variety of key areas, including the company’s streaming subscription business as well as corporate marketing, analytics and research for SiriusXM and Pandora.

Watford worked for more than two decades at News Corp, including eight years at Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal. She most recently led the overall consumer business for Dow Jones, including all aspects of marketing and subscription acquisition for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s and MarketWatch. She previously also served as EVP and CMO at the Wall Street Journal, overseeing global sales and marketing for the publication. Watford joined Dow Jones from News UK where she served as sales and marketing director for The Times and The Sunday Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in fashion from the University of Surrey.

“Suzi is a dynamic leader who has played a key role in the digital transformation of media businesses, and she will be instrumental at SiriusXM as we continue to execute upon our vision to shape the future of audio,” Verbrugge said in announcing her hire. “Suzi has repeatedly demonstrated her ability to build and lead talented teams to evolve and grow profitable consumer subscription businesses, and we are thrilled to have her join us.”

Watford commented, “SiriusXM’s combination of world-class programming and talent with a passionate subscriber base is unmatched in the marketplace, and offers an incredible foundation for future growth. I’m looking forward to joining the talented team at SiriusXM at this stage in the company’s journey and playing a role as we look to attract and retain new growth audiences.”

SiriusXM’s audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service; the ad-supported music streaming services of Pandora; a podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. The company says is reaches a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners in North America.