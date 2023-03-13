Sesame Street to Launch First NFTs, Starting With Cookie Monster Digital Collectibles at $60 Each (EXCLUSIVE)

Me want… nonfungible token?

Sesame Workshop is introducing the first digital collectibles based on the iconic Sesame Street kids’ brand. The first NFTs from the initiative will feature Cookie Monster, the beloved blue cookie fiend from the show, with the initial drop scheduled for March 19 on the VeVe digital collectibles app.

There will be one Cookie Monster NFT collectible with 5,555 editions for sale, priced at $60 each. According to Sesame Workshop, additional Sesame Street collectibles will be released later this year.

NFTs are unique identifiers that verify ownership of digital content. The craze for NFT collectibles kicked off in earnest in early 2021 and has continued since. A number of studios, TV networks, sports leagues and athletes, actors, musicians, artists, gaming companies and more have launched NFT initiatives, looking to generate revenue and engage with fans.

“Collaborating with VeVe for [Sesame Street’s] first collection of digital collectibles is a great way to celebrate [the series’] enduring legacy and give our long-time fans a new way to showcase their love for Sesame Street and its characters,” Jennifer Ahearn, Sesame Workshop’s VP, global strategic partnerships and themed entertainment, said in a statement.

Founded in 2018, VeVe has built a mobile-first digital collectibles platform through which more than 8 million NFTs have been sold to date, according to the company. VeVe offers premium licensed collectibles from partner brands including Disney, Marvel, DC Comics and Warner Bros., and Star Wars.

“Sesame Street is one of the most iconic brands of all time, so we jumped at the opportunity to partner with Sesame Workshop on a series of digital collectibles,” said Dan Crothers, co-founder and COO of VeVe. “We can’t wait to share these with our VeVe community of collectors as well as Sesame Street fans who may be new to digital collecting.”

The VeVe app, available in the Google Play and Apple app stores, lets fans showcase their digital collections in virtual showrooms as well as virtually visit, comment on and like showrooms from other collectors. According to VeVe, the platform uses Ethereum’s layer 2 scaling protocol, Immutable X, which provides instant trade confirmation, high scalability, zero gas fees and a 99.9% reduction in “environmental footprint” compared with other technologies.