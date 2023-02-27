SAG Awards Top 1.1 Million Views on Netflix’s YouTube Channel

Netflix’s presentation of the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards show garnered more than 1.1 million views on Sunday for the livestream on YouTube.

The total comprises views tallied by YouTube for the 2023 SAG Awards’ main feed (865,000 views) and the audio descriptive feed (248,000 views) within 10 hours of the broadcast’s conclusion. The SAG Awards ceremony livestream — which ran 2 hours and 14 minutes and carried no ads — is available to rewatch on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

The viewing total does not include breakout clips that Netflix posted during the awards show, including the acceptance speeches by the cast members of the night’s big winner, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” For example, Michelle Yeoh’s speech after her historic win for best performance by a female actor in a leading role (becoming the first Asian woman to win a leading film acting award) has 58,000 views so far, and Ke Huy Quan’s speech for male actor in a supporting role (the first Asian male to win a film acting trophy at the SAG Awards) has 55,000.

The way YouTube counts video views is different from the way Nielsen tabulates TV viewing metrics, so it’s not possible to do an apples-to-apple comparison between this year’s SAG Awards viewership and past years. In 2022, the kudocast drew an average 1.8 million total viewers for the simulcast on TBS and TNT; the year before that, the SAG Awards averaged 957,000 total viewers on TNT/TBS.

This January, Netflix announced a multiyear deal to stream the SAG Awards. This year’s broadcast was streamed on Netflix’s YouTube channel, and plans to stream the event live globally on Netflix itself starting in 2024.