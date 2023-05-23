SAG-AFTRA Sets Pact With Cameo for Business to Cover Guild Members’ Brand Deals

SAG-AFTRA has struck a deal with celebrity video platform Cameo to cover the brand deals that members make through Cameo for Business (C4B) under a guild contract.

The new pact, “C4B x SAG-AFTRA Agreement,” will allow SAG-AFTRA members to count C4B earnings toward health and pension benefits, just as those earnings become a growing concern for out of work actors while the Writers Guild of America’s strike against Hollywood studios and their organization, Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), rages on.

SAG-AFTRA has been a big supporter of WGA on the picket line over the first three weeks of the strike, with SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher being very vocal ahead of the the actors guild entering its own contract negotiations with the AMPTP on June 7.

WGA and AMPTP failed to reach an agreement before WGA’s most recent contract expired May 1. The Directors Guild of America (DGA) has been negotiating a new deal with AMPTP since May 10, as their contract is set to expire June 30.

“The commercial industry has changed so much, and we’re keeping up with it!” Drescher said. “I am so excited about this new agreement and proud that we found an innovative way for our members to have their work covered and earn toward their health and pension benefits. It’s a win for everyone involved. Now everybody can be #CoveredOnC4B!”

National executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland added: “Similar to the Influencer and Podcast Agreements, the C4B x SAG-AFTRA Agreement is another example of the ways in which SAG-AFTRA continues to innovate contracts to ensure that members have the opportunity to cover their work and be eligible for health insurance and retirement benefits, as well as be in good standing with the union, and have guidance and staff support every step of the way.”

“Our mission at Cameo for Business is to seamlessly connect our talent with the brands they love for fast, high-performing creative marketing content,” Cameo co-founder and CEO Steven Galanis said. “The talent experience is a top priority so we’re thrilled that this new SAG-AFTRA partnership will ensure that existing and new talent are easily covered and contributing to their essential membership benefits while engaging with brands on our platform.”