A Pajama-Clad Ryan Reynolds Reads You Bedtime Stories in His First Original Series for Fubo

Ryan Reynolds is known for R-rated humor — but now he’s going into dad mode with his first original series for internet TV provider Fubo.

Reynolds’ Maximum Effort production company announced the June 20 launch of Maximum Effort Channel on Fubo, which will feature the debut of the partnership’s first original show: “Bedtime Stories With Ryan.” According to the description of the 15-episode series, Reynolds “reads new and classic bedtime stories in an attempt to soothe your mind and soul (and also his own).”

“We’re so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep,” Reynolds said in a statement. “This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while. Story time is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling.”

Reynolds’ Maximum Effort is an investor in Fubo, and the linear channel on the pay-TV service will be home to original and classic TV and movies “made for maximum comfort.” Maximum Effort also produced spots for Fubo’s recent rebranding campaign.

“Bedtime Stories With Ryan” is directed by Vincent Peone and produced by Maximum Effort and Fubo in partnership with ArtClass and Loon Productions, with music by Sleeping At Last. Autodesk has signed on as the official sponsor for the show, which will be designed and made using Autodesk’s software platform.

“’Bedtime Stories With Ryan’ is a magical mix of joy and relaxation,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios. “These may be legendary stories, but Ryan’s voice and personality amplify each one, turning them into classics for a new generation.”

The Maximum Effort Channel will be available on Fubo and additional streaming platforms to be announced. The channel is part of a multiyear partnership between Fubo and Maximum Effort that includes an exclusive first-look for unscripted TV series as well as a blind scripted deal. Maximum Effort, co-founded by Reynolds and George Dewey in 2018, has full creative control over the channel’s content. Since launching, Maximum Effort’s projects have included the Deadpool movies, “Free Guy,” “The Adam Project” and unscripted show “Welcome to Wrexham.”

Watch the trailer for “Bedtime Stories With Ryan”: