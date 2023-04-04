Russo Brothers’ ‘Pizza Film School’ Video Podcast Returns for Season 2 With Guests Including Zack Snyder, Nia DaCosta, Justin Lin, Emerald Fennell

Filmmaker siblings Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are calling their deep-dish interview series, “Pizza Film School,” back into session after a nearly three-year break.

In Season 2 of the video podcast, the Russo brothers sit down with fellow directors to talk about their favorite films, discuss the craft of making movies — and chow down on a couple slices of pies from local pizzerias. Guests for the second season include Zack Snyder, Nia DaCosta, Justin Chon, R.J. Cutler, Justin Lin and Emerald Fennell.

The series is produced by their production company, AGBO. Season 2 will premiered April 11 with new two-part episodes dropping weekly exclusively on AGBO’s YouTube channel.

The brothers, whose directing credits include Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Captain America: Civil War,” host candid convos with some of the industry’s top filmmakers in “Pizza Film School.” This season’s video podcast was filmed on site at AGBO’s headquarters in downtown Los Angeles. Season 1 of the video podcast series rolled out on YouTube in June-July 2020 with guests including Taika Waititi, Mark Hamill, Josh Brolin and Bob Gale.

According to the Russo brothers, “Pizza Film School” is part of AGBO’s commitment to championing creatives. The goal of the video podcast is to provide insight from “top artists and innovators in the industry to passionate film enthusiasts, especially those who may not easily have access to it,” according to the company. Other AGBO initiatives in this vein include a Slamdance Film Festival fellowship; the Russo Brothers Italian American Film Forum grant program; short filmmaking competition No Sleep ‘til Film Fest; and the AGBO Storytellers Collective, an alumni network of past winners and recipients of fellowships and events through AGBO.

AGBO was founded in 2017 by Anthony and Joe Russo along with producer Mike Larocca. The studio is focused on developing and producing intellectual property across film, TV, audio, publishing and gaming. Last year, the company sold a minority stake for $400 million to Japanese game maker Nexon, a deal valuing AGBO at $1.1 billion.

Pictured above: Anthony Russo (l.), Joe Russo