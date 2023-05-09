Rosario Dawson, Tony Revolori to Star in Animated Series ‘Ghosts of Ruin’ From Battle Island (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Mandalorian” star Rosario Dawson and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” star Tony Revolori are set as the co-leads in the upcoming western animated series “Ghosts of Ruin.”

Per the show’s logline, “In the near-future tech dystopia of San Francisco, ‘Ghosts of Ruin’ is a genre-bending animated series where virtual reality has evolved into Neural Reality, creating a world where video games have been synced directly into players’ minds and are indistinguishable from real life. The series follows a group of gamers on their journey into the world’s first neural reality battle royal tournament game called ‘Ruin.’ However, a rogue program emerges to turn their paradise into a living nightmare.”

“Ghosts of Ruin” will debut in August via the Gala Film website, the film and TV division of Web3 company Gala. Though no streaming service is attached to the project yet, Battle Island plans to shop the project to other platforms for a wider release.

Revolori will voice Lee, the series protagonist, small-time gamer, and streamer who finds himself in the tournament after a last-minute vacancy, according to Battle Island, while Dawson will voice Prism, a standoffish pro gamer with one goal: to be the world’s undisputed champion.

The series will feature an original score composed by Hans Zimmer’s Bleeding Fingers Music.

“Ghosts of Ruin” is created by PJ Accetturo and Ryan Ramsey. Additional executive producers include Michael Ramey, Katie Stippec, and showrunner Michael Ryan.

The series hails from Battle Island.

“It was important for us to support this project. We believe in the genre, the team’s approach and the series is a perfect melding of timely storytelling with top-tier artistic talent,” Gala Film CEO Sarah Buxton said. “Our capabilities in Web3, along with our latest platform technology, will provide a more rewarding experience for the creators and the anime fans through digital ownership, rewards and immersive opportunities.”

“Rosario Dawson and Tony Revolori are such talented creatives and their dynamic performances will bring depth and authenticity to the complex characters of our dystopian sci-fi-world,” “Ghosts of Ruin” showrunner Michael Ryan said. “Partnering with Gala Film and Hans Zimmer’s Bleeding Fingers Music, Ghosts of Ruin will truly be a unique and immersive experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats as the series explores the insidious intrigue of a near-future world.”