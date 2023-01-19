Rolling Stones and Mick Jagger Join TikTok — but Legendary Rocker’s First Post Includes a Song That Isn’t Available in the U.S.

The Rolling Stones and frontman Mick Jagger have officially joined TikTok — angling to introduce a new generation of music fans to the 60-year-old British rock band and its classic tunes.

Jagger has joined TikTok (at @jagger) after band mate Keith Richards (@officialkeef) arrived on the platform last year. But there’s a glitch with Jagger’s inaugural post on TikTok, at least for American fans: There’s no sound available.

Posted Thursday, Jagger’s first TikTok video is captioned, “Hello Tik Tok ! Follow & create @The Rolling Stones … Also check out our guest playlist on the sounds page or at the link in bio for all the hits… #therollingstones.” Jagger’s TikTok uses the band’s 1968 track “Sympathy for the Devil” — but attempts to access the video from the U.S. produces a message that says, “This sound isn’t available in your country or region.”

The Rolling Stones do not control their pre-1971 catalog; those rights are held by Abkco Music & Records. Variety has reached out to TikTok and Abkco for comment.

In joining TikTok, the Rolling Stones have agreed to provide access to their full music catalog on the platform. For the first time, TikTok users will be able to use the band’s tracks in their videos (available on the TikTok Sounds Page), including hits like “Start Me Up,” “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like It),” “Miss You,” “Angie” and “Beast of Burden.” The Rolling Stones also have launched a curated guest playlist with 44 songs from their catalog.

The band’s official channel (@RollingStones) will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes content from live shows, studio recordings and more.

To celebrate the Stones joining the app, TikTok is launching the official hashtag #TheRollingStones, inviting TikTokers to share their best covers and remixes of the rock band’s songs — as well as their Jagger-style dance moves and Stones-inspired looks. To date, the hashtags #TheRollingStones and #RollingStones have generated more than 500 million views on TikTok, according to the company.