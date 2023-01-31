Roku and Tubi to Launch Warner Bros. Discovery Free, Ad-Supported Channels, Featuring HBO’s ‘Westworld’ and More

UPDATED: Roku and Fox Corp.’s Tubi are set to bring a big bucket of free, ad-supported content from Warner Bros. Discovery to their platforms.

Roku and Tubi are the first two partners for WBD’s new free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

On the Roku Channel, WBD’s FAST channels are set to launch in the spring of 2023, featuring titles from across the media company’s portfolio, including “Westworld,” “The Bachelor,” “Cake Boss,” “Say Yes to the Dress” and “F-Boy Island.” In addition, the Roku Channel will add about 2,000 hours of on-demand content featuring hundreds of Warner Bros. Discovery TV series and movies under the pact. That content will come from WBD’s HBO, HBO Max, Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television and more.

Similarly, Tubi announced a content deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that will bring 14 Warner Bros.-branded FAST channels and more than 225 ad-supported VOD titles — totaling over 2,000 hours — to the platform.

On Tubi, content will begin rolling out as early as Feb. 1 and continuing throughout the month. Tubi will launch three new curated FAST channels — WB TV Reality, WB TV Series and WB TV Family — which will include all seasons “Westworld,” “Raised by Wolves,” “Legendary,” “FBoy Island,” “The Nevers,” “Finding Magic Mike,” “Head of the Class” and “The Time Traveler’s Wife.”

In addition, Tubi will introduce 11 other FAST channels from Warner Bros. Discovery centered on genres including lifestyles, homes, classic movies, education, mysteries and weddings. New titles across Tubi’s expanded linear channel and AVOD offering will include such series as “Cake Boss,” “My Cat From Hell,” “Breaking Amish,” “Caribbean Life,” “How It’s Made,” “Paranormal Lockdown,” “The Tomorrow People,” and “My Five Wives,” as well as select seasons of “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” in addition to films including “The Astronaut’s Wife,” “For Your Consideration” and “Lord of the Flies.”

“We love working with world-class, cutting-edge partners like the Roku Channel. Their innovative platforms provide us with new ways to bring our valuable content to fans across the country,” David Decker, president of content sales for Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement. Regarding Tubi, he said, “Tubi’s innovative platform and these new channels are one more way we are bringing Warner Bros. Discovery’s vast array of content to our fans. Tubi is an incredible client, and we’re excited to expand our relationship with these new channels.”

Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer, said in a statement, “Warner Bros. Discovery has a catalog that TV lovers can’t get enough of and Tubi is proudly making many of these recent hits from Warner Bros. Discovery available to new audiences this month.”

Rob Holmes, Roku’s VP of programming, commented: “The rapid expansion of premium content on FAST is a win for both the viewer and content owner, as well as advertisers looking to reach these audiences through well-known programming. We’re delighted to be one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s inaugural FAST partners, and we look forward to introducing its incredible TV series, films and entertainment brands to a whole new audience on the Roku Channel.”