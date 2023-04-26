Roku Ekes Out Revenue Gain of 1% in Q1, Streaming Accounts Grow to 71.6 Million

Roku came in above analyst estimates on the top line for the first quarter of 2023, as it gained 1.6 million active streaming accounts in the period. But the company told investors that the macroeconomic environment was still “challenged” in the quarter.

The company posted Q1 sales of $741 million, up 1%, and a net loss of $193.6 million, or $1.38 per share. On average, Wall Street analysts were expecting Roku to post Q1 of $708.49 million and a net loss of $1.37 per share.

Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Strictly Business newsletter covering earnings, financial news and more.

Revenue in Roku’s Platform segment declined 1%, to $635 million. The company generates Platform revenue through ad sales, the distribution of streaming services, the distribution of FAST channels, Roku Pay, and its media and entertainment promotional capabilities. “The macro environment remained challenged in Q1,” the company said in its shareholder letter. “While ad spend on the Roku platform in verticals including financial services and M&E remained pressured, verticals such as travel and health and wellness improved.”

Roku had 71.6 million active streaming accounts as of the end of Q1. The streaming platform and devices company had 70 million active streaming accounts at the end of 2022 (up about 4.6 million in Q4).

As its costs have climbed, Roku has made two rounds of layoffs in the last six months: It announced the elimination of 200 jobs in November 2022 and then said it would lay off another 200 employees in late March.

Last fall, the company hired Charlie Collier, former CEO of Fox Entertainment, as president of the newly established Roku Media division, as it looks to bulk up originals and acquired content on the ad-supported Roku Channel.

In another executive hire, Roku said Amazon veteran and former Stitch Fix CFO Dan Jedda will join the company as chief financial officer effective May 1. He succeeds departing CFO Steve Louden.

On March 10, Roku disclosed that the company held about 26% of the its cash and cash equivalents at the failed Silicon Valley Bank, representing $487 million. The FDIC took over the assets of SVB and said “all depositors of the institution will be made whole.” Subsequently, on March 26, the FDIC entered into a purchase and assumption agreement for all SVB deposits with First Citizens Bank.