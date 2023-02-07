Binge On! Roku Now Lets You Order Food From Your TV via DoorDash Deal

Roku users can now binge on food ordered through its devices — while binge-watching the latest streaming TV shows.

Roku and food-delivery service DoorDash inked a partnership under which DoorDash will be the exclusive marketplace ad partner for DoorDash U.S. restaurants and grocery stores that buy interactive shoppable ads on Roku. Fast-food chain Wendy’s is the first to buy ads on Roku through the DoorDash pact, offering a $5 discount on orders of $15 or more purchased through Roku’s streaming platform, an offer available through March 12 at participating Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

In addition, Roku and DoorDash are offering Roku account holders (who have a linked streaming or smart-home device) six months free access to DashPass, the ecommerce company’s membership program that waives delivery fees on eligible orders.

“Streaming and delivery just go together, which is why we’re making it easier than ever for Roku users to order their favorite food right from their TV,” said Gidon Katz, Roku’s president of consumer experience.

The companies aren’t disclosing terms of the arrangement, but presumably Roku will receive some kind of revenue split per DoorDash order and possibly payments based on Roku account holders who sign up for a DashPass trial. Through the partnership, DoorDash-affiliated merchants can buy click-to-order offers within Roku ads. Roku viewers use their remote to accept the TV ad offer and receive the promotion through text message or email; that links them to the merchant’s storefront in the DoorDash app to redeem the offer.

Roku first launched shoppable ads last year with Walmart that lets viewers press “OK” with their Roku remote to buy a product and proceed to checkout (with their payment and shipping info automatically filled out, if they have already entered that). In Q3, Roku said it expanded the program to enable thousands of brands in the Walmart Connect Partner Program to purchase shoppable ads.

According to Roku’s internal research, one-third of its users order takeout or food delivery weekly. In addition, the company says 36% of Roku users surveyed have expressed interest in receiving interactive advertising offers (including via scannable QR codes or text message).

The free six-month DashPass membership offer is available to Roku users who haven’t enrolled in a trial or paid DashPash subscription in the last six months. DashPass auto-renews at $9.99/month after the free six-month trial period unless you cancel before then.

Watch Roku’s ad for the DoorDash partnership: