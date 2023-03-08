Roku Hires Dan Jedda, Former Amazon and Stitch Fix Exec, as CFO

Roku announced that Dan Jedda, a 15-year veteran of Amazon and former CFO of Stitch Fix, will join the streaming platform company as chief financial officer effective May 1.

He will report to Roku founder/CEO Anthony Wood. Jedda will succeed current CFO Steve Louden, who announced last year he would leave Roku. According to the company, Louden will work closely with Jedda during transition period before Loudon exits the company in August 2023. Louden had previously planned to step down as CFO in late 2019 but later decided to remain at Roku.

Jedda joins the company as Roku’s revenue growth slowed dramatically at the tail end of last year — and the company expects overall revenue to decline about 5% in the first quarter of 2023. Amid macroeconomic headwinds, Roku’s operating expenses have soared, and the streaming platform company has made layoffs and taken other cost-cutting steps.

Since 2020, Jedda has been the CFO at internet personal-styling service Stitch Fix. On Tuesday, Stitch Fix announced that he was leaving to “pursue another opportunity.” Prior to Stitch Fix, Jedda worked at Amazon for 15 years, predominantly as VP and CFO for digital video (including Amazon Studios), digital music, and the advertising and corporate development organizations. He also oversaw Amazon’s Digital Video and Advertising Economist and Analytics team.

“As our U.S. active accounts approach half of U.S. broadband households, we are thrilled to have Dan join our executive team,” said Wood in announcing Jedda’s hire. “As we recently shared, we are committed to a path that delivers positive adjusted EBITDA next year, and Roku will benefit from Dan’s relevant experience and proven leadership as we move through our next stage of growth.”

Jedda commented, “I am excited to join one of the most interesting, innovative, and successful companies in the industry at a pivotal time. I look forward to working with Anthony and team to help continue driving growth, building Roku’s position as the No. 1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and focusing on profitability.”

Before joining Amazon in 2005, Jedda served as a controller for Toshiba America. He also spent several years at Honeywell and ADC Telecommunications in various business finance roles, including treasury and internal audit. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of St. Thomas and an MBA from the University of Minnesota.