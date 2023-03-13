Reddit Hires Ex-Twitter Media Exec Sarah Rosen as Head of Content Partnerships

Sarah Rosen, who left Twitter last year shortly after Elon Musk’s takeover over the social network, has joined Reddit as senior director of content partnerships.

At Twitter, Rosen most recently was head of North America content partnerships, leading all efforts in the region across entertainment, news and sports. After eight and a half years at Twitter, Rosen quit in November, less than a month after Musk closed the $44 billion acquisition.

In her new role at Reddit, Rosen will oversee the content partnerships team focused on media, sports, gaming and entertainment verticals. According to Reddit, in the last year, the content partnerships team has expanded collaborations with organizations including the NFL (for the Super Bowl), Netflix (for “Stranger Things”), Lionsgate (“John Wick 4”), HBO (“The House of the Dragon”), Amazon’s Prime Video (“The Lord of the Rights: The Rings of Power”) and the Washington Post.

“The communities that make up Reddit span every imaginable topic, bring people around the world together and drive culture and action,” Rosen said. “I am looking forward to helping content partners connect with their fan communities in a deeper way and further fuel the incredible conversations and connections happening on Reddit every single day.”

Prior to joining Twitter in 2014, Rosen worked at Viacom as senior director of partner management and program development focusing on developing targeted marketing campaigns across the media company’s channels and as director of consumer marketing for MTV Games. Earlier in her career, she worked at the NBA and 20th Century Fox. Rosen holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Arizona.

Reddit, the popular internet discussion platform which has been valued at more than $10 billion, in December 2021 confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the SEC for a proposed initial public offering. Reddit was acquired by Condé Nast soon after it launched in 2005. In 2011, Condé Nast spun out the site, while Advance Publications, parent of Condé Nast, retains a minority stake.