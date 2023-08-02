Reddit Down: Site Suffers Major Outage

Reddit was encountering technical problems that made the popular discussion site inaccessible for many users Wednesday.

A message on Reddit’s status page posted at 1:58 p.m. PT said, “We are currently investigating elevated error rates across Reddit.” The page noted a “major outage” for Reddit’s desktop web, mobile web and native apps. In some cases, the main Reddit page was failing to load and returning error messages. “Our CDN was unable to reach our servers,” one error message read.

At 2:34 p.m. PT, the Reddit status page said, “The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.” User reports of problems with Reddit spiked at 1:48 p.m. PT, with more than 30,000 problems reported with the site, according to monitoring site Downdetector.

According to Reddit, there more than 100,000 active communities from around the world across the site, spanning numerous topics and interest areas.

Reddit suffered technical problems on June 12, after thousands of subreddits went dark as part of a coordinated protest over the company’s new pricing policy for API access. And in March, the site was inaccessible for many users for about five hours, a problem Reddit said was an “internal systems issue.”

Meanwhile, Reddit in June said it was eliminating 90 jobs, laying off about 5% of its total employee base, in a restructuring designed to position the company to break even in 2024. The company in December 2021 confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the SEC for a proposed IPO but there’s been no update on when Reddit might go public.