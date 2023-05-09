Range Media Partners Hires Nathan Brown, Ex-GM of Ellen DeGeneres’ Digital Ventures, to Lead Digital Business Unit

Management and representation firm Range Media Partners tapped digital media veteran Nathan Brown to lead a new division focused on launching new businesses for the company, its clients and partners.

Brown, who has been named partner at Range Media, will lead the formation of Range Digital Ventures, which will include an in-house branded content studio. The mission of the new business unit is to bridge “the gap between opportunity and execution,” as Brown and his team pursue opportunities in branded entertainment, FAST channels, mobile gaming, podcasts and other talent-led digital ventures, the company said. Range Media was founded in 2020 by CAA and eOne alum Peter Micelli, joined by agents from CAA, UTA and WME.

Brown most recently was general manager at Ellen Digital Ventures, where he led the overall strategic vision and management of Ellen DeGeneres’ digital business including video platform Ellentube, her social media footprint of more than 300 million followers, mobile game Head’s Up, an original and branded content studio, and a direct-to-consumer business including subscription and e-commerce.

Before joining EDV in 2021, Brown worked at HuffPost as GM and SVP of video and entertainment was founding GM of video and TV for Complex Media. Earlier, he served as chief business officer of mobile entertainment and experiential studio Tactic and was president of Discovery Digital Networks, where he helped lead its merger with Thrillist, the Dodo, and NowThis Media to form Group Nine Media (now part of Vox Media). Earlier in his career, Brown co-founded Rehab Media, a film company producing short- and long-form videos, branded entertainment, commercials, music videos and documentaries.

“We started Range to help exceptional talent unlock their full global value in all businesses, and Nathan’s prolific operational experience in building talent-driven enterprises is a critical component,” said Peter Micelli, CEO of Range. “Nathan will help propel our clients’ aspirations to incubate and scale new digital ventures and will advance our content innovation and distribution strategies with partners such as A+E Networks. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Nathan join our leadership team.”

Brown commented, “Through Range’s established world-class accelerator for business incubation, we will further develop IP opportunities and drive enduring, diversified value across the media ecosystem.”

Range Media’s managing partners are: Micelli, Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Natalie Bruss, Chelsea McKinnies, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, Jack Whigham and Partners Jeff Barry, Tanya Cohen and Kai Gayoso. The company’s music division is helmed by managing partners Matt Graham, Jack Minihan, Tyler Henry, Melissa Ruderman, Chris Thomas and Evan Winiker, as well as partners Michele Harrison, Greg Johnson, Rachel Douglas and Ace Christian.

The firm’s clients span film, TV, music, literary, tech and activism. Range Media has formed strategic partnerships with investors Point72 Ventures and A+E Networks.