Podcast Academy Announces 2023 Ambies Awards Nominees (Full List)

Listen up! The Podcast Academy announced the nominees for its third annual Awards for Excellence in Audio — a.k.a. The Ambies — comprising 185 nominees across 26 categories.

The 2023 Ambies will take place March 7, hosted by producer, writer, comedian, actor and podcaster Larry Wilmore. The ceremony will be streamed live from 6-7:30 p.m. PT on the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch from the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Leading the 2023 nominations with a total of three nominations each were: “Bone Valley” (Lava for Good); “Direct Deposit” (Audible); “Fiasco: The AIDS Crisis” (Audible); “Last Known Position” (QCode); “Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley” (ABC News); and “Moriarty” (Audible). First-time Ambies nominees include CNN’s Anderson Cooper (“All There Is With Anderson Cooper”), Cecily Strong and Eric Austin (“Story Pirates”), Cole Sprouse and Sarah Yarkin (“Borrasca” Season 2), JB Smoove (“Funny My Way”) and Rory Culkin (“Outliers”).

The Ambies (ambies.com), per the Podcast Academy, “celebrate excellence in podcasting and elevate awareness and status of podcasts as a unique and personal medium for entertainment, information, storytelling and expression.” Organization members are eligible to vote for this year’s winners if they have submitted applications by Feb. 1 (more info at this link).

The Ambies 2023: Full List of Nominees

Podcast of the Year

Chameleon: Wild Boys

Design Matters With Debbie Millman

Direct Deposit

Fiasco: The AIDS Crisis

Gay Pride & Prejudice

Moriarty

Pink Card

Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley

The Outlaw Ocean Podcast

The Prince

Best Business Podcast

An Arm and a Leg

Business Wars

Lead Balloon – Public Relations, Marketing and Strategic Communications Stories

The Heist Season 2: The Wealth Vortex

The New Way We Work, featuring 4-part Ambition Diaries miniseries

What’s Your Problem? With Jacob Goldstein

Work Check

Best Comedy Podcast

Funny Cuz It’s True

I Love a Lifetime Movie

Scam Goddess

Summer In Argyle

The Fckry With Leslie Jones and Lenny Marcus

Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!

Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer

Best DIY Podcast

Allyship Is a Verb

Poetry for All

Proud Stutter

Queer News

Stitch Please

Teddy Goes to the USSR

They Knew Which Way to Run

Best Documentary Podcast

Bone Valley

Collapse: Disaster in Surfside

Finding Tamika

I Will Not Grow Old Here

Imperfect Paradise: The Forgotten Revolutionary

The Greatest Menace: Inside the Gay Prison Experiment

We Were Three

Best Entertainment Podcast

Even the Rich

MUBI Podcast

Object of Sound

Pop Paranormal

Queue Points

Reality With The King

Scamfluencers

Best Fiction Podcast

Birds of Empire

Bone, Marry, Bury

Jane Anonymous

Last Known Position

Moriarty

Newts!

The Big Lie

Best History Podcast

Against the Odds

Fiasco: The AIDS Crisis

History Daily

One Year: 1986

Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley

Slow Burn: Roe v. Wade

Snafu With Ed Helms

Best Indie Podcast

Blind Landing

Ghosthoney’s Dream Machine

Imaginary Worlds

In Those Genes

Inner West Icons

SOL Affirmations With Karega & Felicia

The Nocturnists

Best Interview Podcast

9 to 5ish With theSkimm

Design Matters With Debbie Millman

Direct Deposit

Rethinking

The Assignment With Audie Cornish

The Lede

Why Is This Happening? The Chris Hayes Podcast

Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast

Climate of Change

In Machines We Trust

IRL: Online Life Is Real Life

TED Radio Hour

Threshold

Unexplainable

Why It Matters

Best News Podcast

Collapse: Disaster in Surfside

Foundering: The Amazon Story

Imperfect Paradise: The Sheriff

Post Reports

Ukrainecast

Vice News Reports

What Next

Best Original Score and Music Supervision

Culpable Podcast – Dirt Poor Robins, Dayton Cole

Disgraceland – Jake Brennan, Matt Beaudoin, Ryan Spraker, Bryce Kanzer

Fed Up – Scott Velasquez

Gay Pride & Prejudice – Chris Ryan, Jonathon Roberts, Liz Fulton

Kabul Falling – Arson Fahim

Last Known Position – Deron Johnson, David Levita

Spark & Fire – Ryan Holladay

Best Performance in Audio Fiction

#Matter – Amin Joseph

Borrasca (Season 2) – Cole Sprouse, Sarah Yarkin

Dark Sanctum – Bethany Joy Lenz, Clive Standen, Michael O’Neill

Moriarty – Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Phil LaMarr, Lindsay Whisler

Outliers – Rory Culkin

The Madness of Chartrulean – Aud Andrews

Story Pirates – Cecily Strong, Eric Austin

Best Personal Growth / Spirituality Podcast

A Slight Change of Plans

Allyship Is a Verb

Back From Broken

How God Works

How to Be a Better Human

In the Arena With Leah Smart

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Best Podcast for Kids

A Kids Book About: The Podcast

Forever Ago

Million Bazillion

Pinkalicious & Peterrific

Smash Boom Best

Tai Asks Why

The Arthur Podcast

Best Podcast Host/Hosts

Anderson Cooper – All There Is With Anderson Cooper

Casey Wilson – Fed Up

Chad Sanders – Direct Deposit

Gilbert King, Kelsey Decker – Bone Valley

Heather McGhee – The Sum of Us

JB Smoove – Funny My Way

Leah Wright Rigueur – Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley

Best Politics or Opinion Podcast

Crossing the Line

It’s Political With Althia Raj

Post Reports

Strict Scrutiny

Teaching Texas

The Prince

The State of: Women

Best Production and Sound Design

Batman: The Audio Adventures – Chris Gibney, Julie Larson

Birds of Empire – Randy Torres, Ben Milchev, Ryan Walsh, David Tatasciore, Gabe Burch

Cupid – Randy Torres, Ben Milchev, Ryan Walsh, David Tatasciore, Sarah Ma

Maejor Frequency – Richard Riegel

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom – Mark Henry Phillips

The Big Burn – E. Scott Kelly

Twenty Thousand Hertz – Jai Berger

Best Reporting

Bone Valley – Gilbert King, Kelsey Decker

Chameleon: Scam Likely – Yudhijit Bhattacharjee

Conviction: The Disappearance of Nuseiba Hasan – Habiba Nosheen

Taking on Putin – John Sweeney

The Greatest Menace: Inside the Gay Prison Experiment – Patrick Abboud

The Outlaw Ocean Podcast – Ian Urbina

Who Killed Daphne? – Stephen Grey

Best Scriptwriting, Fiction

American Hostage – C.D. Carpenter

I Hear Fear – Jenny Deiker Restivo, Nathalie Chicha

Impact Winter – Travis Beacham

Last Known Position – Luke Passmore

Power Trip – Mary Hamilton, Cara Horner

The End Up – Will Weggel, Danny Luber

Story Pirates – Minhdzuy Khorami, Mike Cabellon, Meghan O’Neill, Peter McNerney, Lee Overtree, Rachel Wenitsky, Ned Riseley

Best Scriptwriting, Nonfiction

12 Years That Shook the World – Erin Harper

Chameleon: Wild Boys – Sam Mullins

Death of an Artist – Helen Molesworth

Ídolo: The Ballad of Chalino Sánchez – Erick Galindo, Alejandro Mendoza

Into America – Trymaine Lee, Aisha Turner, Isabel Angell, Max Jacobs, Josh Sirotiak

MUBI Podcast – Rico Gagliano

We Were Three – Nancy Updike

Best Society and Culture Podcast

Fiasco: The AIDS Crisis

Ídolo: The Ballad of Chalino Sánchez

In Those Genes

Into America

Love Right Now

The Sum of Us

Truth Be Told

Best Sports Podcast

Choosing Sides: F1

Deep Left Field With Mike Wilner

Pink Card

Sports History This Week

The Lead

The Longest Game

Torched

Best True Crime Podcast

Conviction: The Disappearance of Nuseiba Hasan

Dateline: Missing in America

Death of an Artist

Queen of the Con

The Paddlefish Caviar Heist

Up and Vanished- The Trial of Ryan Duke

Wrongful Conviction

Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast