Pluto TV Adding 200-Plus Free Movies This Summer, Including Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible Films, ‘Titanic,’ ‘Forrest Gump’ and More

Pluto TV is reprising its summer movie event with a rotating batch of more than 200 films coming to the streaming service — all for the low price of free.
The titles include installments of fan-favorite franchises ahead of their upcoming new releases in theaters this summer, including the first four movies in the Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible series, plus “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.”
Pluto TV’s Popcorn Summer Movies 2023 slate, the third year of the programming event, also includes popular films such as “Titanic,” “Gladiator,” “Old School,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.” The additional movies are on top of Pluto TV’s existing catalog of several thousand free films.
The Paramount-owned ad-supported free streaming service continues to gain traction: In the first quarter, Pluto TV had 80 million monthly active users globally, up from 68 million a year earlier.
Here are some of the movies coming to Pluto TV:
June Films
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Titanic
- Gladiator
- Pain & Gain
- Crawl
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Four Brothers
- The Gambler (2014)
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Runaway Bride
- Star Trek Beyond
- Clear and Present Danger
- Selma
- The Fugitive
- Poltergeist
- Magnolia
- The Fifth Element
- Made of Honor
- Sleepless
- Runaway Jury
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- Machine Gun Preacher
- Oculus
- Almost Famous
- Basic Instinct
- Downsizing
- The Fighter
- Ghost in the Shell (2017)
- Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
- The Island
- Minority Report
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- Terminator Genysis
- Tropic Thunder
- The Kings of Summer
- The Aviator
- The Crow
- Fresh
- The Yards
- Sicario
- 3:10 to Yuma (2007)
- Criminal (2016)
July Films
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Top Gun
- Forrest Gump
- Saving Private Ryan
- Terminator Genysis
- Old School
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- The Fighting Temptations
- Good Burger
- Boomerang
- Harlem Nights
- Clue
- Demolition Man
- Tango & Cash
- Interview With the Vampire
- Risky Business
- Air Force One
- Hancock
- The Patriot
- XXX
- XXX: State of the Union
- Sleepless
- Final Destination 1-3
- City Slickers
- Two If By Sea
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- Machine Gun Preacher
- Oculus
- The Raven
- A.I.: Artificial Intelligence
- Arrival
- The Back-Up Plan
- Beavis & Butt-Head Do America
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
August Films
- Gladiator
- Shooter
- World War Z
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
- Coach Carter
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- School of Rock
- Adventureland
- Grease 2
- The Truman Show
- Good Burger
- Boomerang
- Harlem Nights
- Risky Business
- Mars Attacks!
- Goodfellas
- The Lost Boys
- Misery
- And So It Goes
- Vehicle 19
- Action Point
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- A Very Brady Sequel
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Gambit (2012)
- The Honeymooners (2005)
- Inside Llewyn Davis
- The Mechanic (2011)
- Morning Glory
- Mother!
- Overlord
- Primal Fear
- Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- The Terminal
- War of the Worlds (2005)
- Bad Santa 1 & 2
- Lila and Eve
Watch Pluto TV’s sizzle reel for its 2023 Popcorn Summer Movies event: