Pluto TV Adding 200-Plus Free Movies This Summer, Including Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible Films, ‘Titanic,’ ‘Forrest Gump’ and More

Pluto TV is reprising its summer movie event with a rotating batch of more than 200 films coming to the streaming service — all for the low price of free.

The titles include installments of fan-favorite franchises ahead of their upcoming new releases in theaters this summer, including the first four movies in the Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible series, plus “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.”

Pluto TV’s Popcorn Summer Movies 2023 slate, the third year of the programming event, also includes popular films such as “Titanic,” “Gladiator,” “Old School,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.” The additional movies are on top of Pluto TV’s existing catalog of several thousand free films.

The Paramount-owned ad-supported free streaming service continues to gain traction: In the first quarter, Pluto TV had 80 million monthly active users globally, up from 68 million a year earlier.

Here are some of the movies coming to Pluto TV:

June Films

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Titanic

Gladiator

Pain & Gain

Crawl

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Four Brothers

The Gambler (2014)

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Runaway Bride

Star Trek Beyond

Clear and Present Danger

Selma

The Fugitive

Poltergeist

Magnolia

The Fifth Element

Made of Honor

Sleepless

Runaway Jury

I Love You Phillip Morris

Machine Gun Preacher

Oculus

Almost Famous

Basic Instinct

Downsizing

The Fighter

Ghost in the Shell (2017)

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

The Island

Minority Report

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Terminator Genysis

Tropic Thunder

The Kings of Summer

The Aviator

The Crow

Fresh

The Yards

Sicario

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Criminal (2016)

July Films

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Top Gun

Forrest Gump

Saving Private Ryan

Old School

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

The Fighting Temptations

Good Burger

Boomerang

Harlem Nights

Clue

Demolition Man

Tango & Cash

Interview With the Vampire

Risky Business

Air Force One

Hancock

The Patriot

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

Sleepless

Final Destination 1-3

City Slickers

Two If By Sea

I Love You Phillip Morris

Machine Gun Preacher

Oculus

The Raven

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence

Arrival

The Back-Up Plan

Beavis & Butt-Head Do America

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

August Films

Gladiator

Shooter

World War Z

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Coach Carter

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

School of Rock

Adventureland

Grease 2

The Truman Show

Good Burger

Boomerang

Harlem Nights

Risky Business

Mars Attacks!

Goodfellas

The Lost Boys

Misery

And So It Goes

Vehicle 19

Action Point

The Adventures of Tintin

The Brady Bunch Movie

A Very Brady Sequel

Dinner for Schmucks

Gambit (2012)

The Honeymooners (2005)

Inside Llewyn Davis

The Mechanic (2011)

Morning Glory

Mother!

Overlord

Primal Fear

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Terminal

War of the Worlds (2005)

Bad Santa 1 & 2

Lila and Eve

Watch Pluto TV’s sizzle reel for its 2023 Popcorn Summer Movies event: