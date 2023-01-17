Peyton List Stars in Eli Roth Valentine’s Day VR Horror Short for Meta (EXCLUSIVE)

is still buying VR entertainment content — and Eli Roth, for one, is still selling.

“Eli Roth’s Be Mine: A VR Valentine’s Slasher,” a 30-minute virtual reality horror experience starring Peyton List (“Cobra Kai,” “Bunk’d”), will launch in Meta Horizon Worlds and Meta Quest TV, available in Meta Quest VR headsets, on Friday, Feb. 10, starting at 7 p.m. PT. For those who are headset-less, the experience will be available to watch on Crypt TV’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

““Eli Roth’s Be Mine: A VR Valentine’s Slasher” follows Becca (List), a college senior who’s throwing the best Valentine’s Day party ever. The twist: Everyone invited is secretly there to help Becca catch her Valentine’s Day stalker — an anonymous maniac in a Cupid mask who kills any man who gets close to her with a bow and arrow. With the help of the police, her sorority sisters and the fraternity next door, Becca and the party fight back to stop the carnage and uncover the mysterious secret behind a bloody Valentine’s Day massacre.

The special is Roth’s second VR collaboration with Meta and Crypt TV following “Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat,” starring Vanessa Hudgens, which premiered on Meta’s platforms in October 2022. Meta, looking to spur sales of its Quest VR gear and boost engagement with VR formats, has funded other virtual-reality entertainment projects including a virtual concert with an avatar of late rapper Notorious B.I.G. and a VR experience based on Jordan Peele’s “Nope.”

“It was cool to be a part of this project with Meta and Eli Roth,” List said in a statement. “Playing a role in an over-the-top VR horror story was an experience. It’s going to be a truly terrifying way to spend Valentine’s Day this year.”

Written by Roth and directed by Adam MacDonald, “Be Mine” stars Peyton List, Alanna Ubach (“Euphoria”) and Inanna Sarkis. The 30-minute, 180- and 360-degree immersive VR experience is produced by Crypt TV and Roth in association with Cream Productions.

Roth commented, “I had the most incredible experience making ‘Trick-VR-Treat’ with Meta, and we wanted to push the experience even further with ‘Be Mine,’ creating a true narrative experience where you’re at the center of a slasher film.” Mina Lefevre, Meta’s head of development and programming, added, “We are thrilled to once again partner with Eli Roth, a true expert of the horror genre, along with the Crypt TV team who never fails to impress. ‘Be Mine: A VR Valentine’s Slasher’ is a terrifying and immersive experience that will make you feel as if you are truly part of the action alongside the very talented Peyton List.”

Watch the trailer for “Eli Roth’s Be Mine: A VR Valentine’s Slasher”: