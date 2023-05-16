Peacock Nabs NFL Rights to First Streaming-Exclusive Playoff Game

NBCUniversal’s Peacock will have the first-ever exclusive livestreamed NFL playoff game in the U.S. next season — which won’t be available on traditional TV, except in the two teams’ local markets.

Peacock will present an NFL Wild Card Playoff game in primetime on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, starting at 8 p.m. ET under a deal announced by NBCU and the NFL. The Peacock-exclusive Wild Card game will immediately follow a late afternoon NFL Wild Card Playoff game on NBC and Peacock (4:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 13).

With the two Saturday NFL Wild Card games and a Sunday primetime NFL Wild Card game (on NBC and Peacock), NBCU will be the first media company to present three NFL playoff games in a single weekend. In addition, Peacock will carry its first-ever exclusive NFL regular season game on Dec. 23, featuring the Bills at Chargers.

Peacock’s exclusive NFL Wild Card game and regular-season game will be broadcast on NBC stations in the two competing teams’ local markets, per the NFL’s usual requirement. Both games also will be available on mobile devices to subscribers of NFL+.

“We are thrilled to partner with the NFL on this industry milestone, bringing to Peacock the first ever exclusively live streamed NFL playoff game,” NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua said in a statement. “With America’s No. 1 primetime show for a record 12 consecutive years, the terrific regular season ‘SNF’ schedule revealed last week, and today’s announcement, we can’t wait for the 2023 season to kick off.”

NFL Media chief operating officer Hans Schroeder commented, “We are excited to work with a great partner in Peacock to present the first-ever exclusively live streamed NFL playoff game this upcoming season. Expanding the digital distribution of NFL content while maintaining wide reach for our games continues to be a key priority for the League, and bringing the excitement of an NFL playoff game exclusively to Peacock’s streaming platform is the next step in that strategy.”

For the 2023 NFL season, Peacock will once again stream all NBC “Sunday Night Football” games, including the playoffs, and the “Football Night in America” studio show. The exclusive Peacock “Sunday Night Football Final” will return with expanded postgame coverage following “SNF” each week.

NBCU claims Peacock offers the most live sports of any direct-to-consumer streaming service in the U.S. That includes “Sunday Night Football,” Olympic Games, Premier League soccer, Notre Dame football, NASCAR, the NTT IndyCar Series and Big Ten football (beginning in September 2023). Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.