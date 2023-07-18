OnlyFans Names Keily Blair New CEO

OnlyFans announced that Keily Blair, the company’s chief strategy and operations officer, has been promoted to CEO of the porn-friendly creator-subscription platform that has been trying to branch out into conventional entertainment sectors.

Blair will succeed Amrapali “Ami” Gan, who is stepping down to pursue new endeavors, according to OnlyFans. During Gan’s tenure as CEO, from December 2021 to June 2023, the U.K.-based company saw its global user base increase to more than 220 million fans and over 3 million creators and reach the milestone of $10 billion paid to creators. Gan had assumed the role after the resignation of OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely.

“Ami led OnlyFans through a significant period of growth and we are extremely grateful for all her hard work,” Lee Taylor, CFO and director of OnlyFans, said in a statement. “Over the past 18 months, Keily has played a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of OnlyFans and driving it towards our goal of becoming the safest social media platform. Her connection with our creator community, and her vision for the future of the platform, will ensure that we continue to disrupt and innovate the monetization potential of the creator economy, as well as continue to appeal to creators and fans around the world.”

Blair, who has a background as a lawyer and business exec, previously led OnlyFans’ trust and safety operations and was responsible for developing, executing and communicating OnlyFans’ strategic initiatives and future goals to users, commercial partners and other key stakeholders. Prior to joining the company in January 2022, she served as partner – head of cyber, privacy and data innovation at London-based law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. Previously she worked at PwC and law firms Morrison & Foerster and Allen & Overy.

“I am delighted to be taking on the role of CEO at such an exciting time for the company,” Blair said in a statement. “OnlyFans only succeeds when creators succeed. It is our mission to make OnlyFans the platform of choice for a diverse range of creators and fans across the world. I will continue to put our creators at the heart of every business decision and will provide them with an inclusive, safe, and innovative platform to connect with their fans and monetize their content.”

Gan, in a Twitter thread, said, “OnlyFans is left in exceptional hands as the baton gets passed over to friend and colleague, Keily Blair to take the reigns of the organization.” For herself, Gan said, she is “off to pursue a few new opportunities — including launching a fresh venture: Hoxton Projects.” According to Gan, Hoxton Projects “reimagines the agency paradigm to support founders and growing businesses on how to best communicate and market their purpose and competitive advantage.

In addition to Blair’s appointment, OnlyFans announced two other C-suite promotions: Matt Reeder, the company’s deputy general counsel, will replace Blair as COO and Sue Beeby, OnlyFans’ VP of communications, will become the company’s chief communications officer.

Reeder joined OnlyFans from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he gained leadership experience in a combat zone, served on the staff of U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-New Hampshire) and defended the Department of the Navy in federal court.

Beeby has over 20 years’ experience in communications, advising a range of multinational companies. She also spent 10 years working in frontline politics and was a special adviser in the UK Government to the Chancellor of the Exchequer.