OnlyFans Users Spent $5.6 Billion on Porn-Friendly Creator Site in Fiscal 2022, up 16%

OnlyFans, the subscription platform that caters to sexually explicit content creators, reported $5.55 billion in total spending by users for the fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2022, up 16% from the year prior, with creators taking home nearly $4.5 billion of that.

U.K.-based OnlyFans generated a pre-tax net profit of $525 million for the most recent fiscal year, up 21% on an annual basis, according to a regulatory filing Thursday by parent company Fenix International. OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky was paid $338 million in dividends for the 2022 fiscal year, up 19% from $284 million the year prior, as reported by Bloomberg.

As of November 2022, OnlyFans had 3.18 million registered creators, an increase of 47%, while the number of users increased 27% to 238.8 million, per the filing.

“The group anticipates that its commitment to being ‘creator first’ and providing the safest social media platform will provide a strong foundation to continue to drive revenue growth, profitability and brand awareness in the coming years,” the filing says.

OnlyFans creators keep 80% of the revenue their accounts generate, with the company taking a 20% cut. Of the $1.09 billion in OnlyFans’ net revenue for the 2022 fiscal year, 67% was derived from the U.S., 15% was from Europe and the U.K., and 18% was from the rest of the world.

This July, the company named Keily Blair, previously chief strategy and operations officer, as CEO, taking over for Amrapali “Ami” Gan, who had served as chief exec since December 2021. OnlyFans was launched in 2016.

The financial statement for Fenix International lists two directors of the company: Radvinsky and Lee Taylor, who serves as CFO, and Radvinsky.