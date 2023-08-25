Talent Firm That Reps MrBeast Adds Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat to Roster

Night, a talent management company whose clients include YouTube megastar MrBeast, acquired LFM Management, a New York-based content creator managing firm.

The deal brings LFM’s roster of prominent creators to Night, including Kai Cenat, the Twitch and YouTube streamer whose PS5 giveaway stunt earlier this month in New York City led to a violent riot in Union Square Park. Cenat’s AMP creator collective apologized in the wake of the incident and said it was cooperating with law enforcement authorities.

As part of the deal, LFM founder John Nelson has joined Night as VP of talent, where he will continue to represent the company’s newest clients in all categories.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome John Nelson and his roster of clients to Night,” said Reed Duchscher, Night’s CEO and founder, in a statement. “Night is laser focused on building alongside the biggest stars on the internet, and this acquisition demonstrates that. We are thrilled to be backing Kai, AMP, and so many other great creators with this move.”

Cenat, 21, became the most-subscribed streamer on Twitch, topping more than 300,000 in March 2023 (before dropping to under 70,000 currently). He won streamer of the year at the 2022 Streamy Awards and the 2023 Streamer Awards. He began posting comedy-based content to YouTube in 2018 before joining Twitch in 2021.

LFM reps AMP, which is comprised of Cenat and members Agent 00, Chrisnxtdoor, Duke Dennis and Fanum, who produce vlogs, challenges and comedy skits. Other notable creators involved in Night’s acquisition of LFM are FGTeeV, Deshae Frost, Tommy G, Daydrian Harding and Salt Papi.

Nelson commented, “LFM Management has achieved many incredible milestones and we are immensely proud of what we’ve built. Joining forces with Night is an amazing step forward for us, as it enables us to expand Night’s already amazing talent pool with our talented roster, while opening doors to even more opportunities for our creators through Night’s exceptional resources and expertise. I look forward to building out and elevating the future of content creation.”

Austin, Texas-based Night was founded in 2015 by Duchscher, a former sports agent. The company reps more than 60 internet creators, including MrBeast, Dream, Hasan Piker and Safiya Nygaard, who collectively generate more than 5 billion views across YouTube, Twitch and other platforms.

Pictured above: Kai Cenat at the 2022 Streamy Awards