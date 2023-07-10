New York Times Shuts Down Sports Desk

It’s game over for the New York Times’ sports department: The newspaper is shutting down its sports desk and instead will rely on daily sports coverage from the Athletic, the popular website the company acquired last year for $550 million.

“We intend to utilize the Athletic — which has among the largest sports newsrooms in the world — to provide Times readers with a greater abundance of sports coverage than ever before,” New York Times Co. chairman A.G. Sulzberger and CEO Meredith Kopit Levien wrote in a memo Monday to employees about the change. “Under our plan, the digital homepage, newsletters, social feeds, the sports landing page and the print section will draw from even more of the approximately 150 stories the Athletic produces each day chronicling leagues, teams and players across the United States and around the globe.”

The Times will reassign the 35-plus journalists and editors on its sports desk to “other desks around the newsroom,” the execs said, adding that there are “no plans for layoffs” associated with the change. The Athletic has about 400 journalists covering more than 200 professional sports teams.

On Sunday, the Times reported, “nearly 30 members” of the paper’s sports desk sent a letter to executive editor Joseph Kahn and Sulzberger “chastising the company for leaving its sports staff ‘twisting in the wind’ since the purchase of The Athletic” in January 2022.

Read the memo to Times staffers from Sulzberger and Kopit Levien:

Colleagues,

Joe and Monica just shared with our colleagues in the newsroom plans to shift our approach to sports coverage, focusing more directly on distinctive, high-impact news and enterprise journalism, and making greater use of The Athletic’s journalism for daily sports coverage for our readers.

As part of these changes, we will no longer have a freestanding Sports desk, and current Sports staff will transition to other desks around the newsroom. Many of these colleagues will continue on their new desks to produce the signature general interest journalism about sports — exploring the business, culture and power structures of sports, particularly through enterprising reporting and investigations — for which they are so well known.

There are no plans for layoffs and newsroom leadership will actively work with all our Sports colleagues to ensure they land in the right roles.

We intend to utilize The Athletic — which has among the largest sports newsrooms in the world — to provide Times readers with a greater abundance of sports coverage than ever before. Under our plan, the digital homepage, newsletters, social feeds, the sports landing page and the print section will draw from even more of the approximately 150 stories The Athletic produces each day chronicling leagues, teams and players across the United States and around the globe.

Since the acquisition of The Athletic 18 months ago, our goal has been to become a global leader in sports journalism, which represents a major pillar of our company strategy to be the essential subscription for curious people around the world. The Athletic has expanded on its award-winning, deeply reported coverage of teams, leagues and players to more aggressively cover the biggest, most compelling sports stories of the day for devoted fans everywhere. This journalistic excellence has translated into meaningful growth for The Athletic in terms of audience, revenue and number of subscribers with paid access.

AG and newsroom leadership made this decision after careful deliberation and with deep admiration for our colleagues in Sports. They have long produced some of The Times’s most distinctive journalism — from investigations into urgent topics like concussions and doping, to must-read features on a women’s soccer team in Afghanistan, a tragic avalanche in Washington and much more — and we have no doubt they will continue this tradition from their new desks in the future. Though we know this decision will be disappointing to some, we believe it is the right one for readers and will allow us to maximize the respective strengths of The Times’s and The Athletic’s newsrooms.

Our essential subscription strategy is working, even at a moment of considerable pressure on our industry. By finding new ways to serve readers and their passions, we’ve been able to continue to grow as a company and to add nearly 1,000 journalism jobs in recent years, half of which have been in the Times newsroom and half in The Athletic and Wirecutter newsrooms.

We believe that these plans will put us in an even stronger position to deliver on our mission and serve our readers.

— AG and Meredith