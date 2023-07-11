Netflix Now Lets You Transfer a User Profile to Existing Accounts, Adding a New Option in Password-Sharing Crackdown

Netflix is making it even easier for users to add a paid “extra member” to their primary accounts.

Starting Tuesday (July 11), all Netflix members worldwide are able to port their profile from one account to an existing account. Previously, members were only able to transfer a profile to a brand-new account.

“This was a much-requested feature from our members and we’re excited to roll it out to everyone,” a Netflix rep told Variety.

The new capability expands on Netflix’s Profile Transfer feature, introduced last fall. The feature preserves all of an individual user’s personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and other settings.

The streaming giant introduced the profile-transfer feature ahead of the broad rollout of its crackdown on illicit password-sharing in 2023. This May, Netflix began notifying customers in the U.S. and other countries that users on their accounts who live outside their households would need to be added as an “extra member” (or get their own subscriptions).

Why would someone want to transfer a profile to an existing account? Perhaps you have a new roommate, and you want to add them as an extra-member subaccount from whichever account they were previously using. “People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same,” Timi Kosztin, Netflix’s product manager for product innovation, wrote in a blog last fall.

Whatever the reason someone might want to move their profile, Netflix is happy to facilitate the move — as long as users are following its account-sharing rules.