Netflix, SiriusXM Order Sex-Advice Talk Show ‘After Hours’ Hosted by Comedian Zach Noe Towers (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has picked up a sex-advice talk show from “E!’s Nightly Pop” host Zach Noe Towers as its latest addition to its SiriusXM channel Netflix Is a Joke Radio.

Airing biweekly on Thursdays on channel 93 beginning June 15 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, “After Hours with Zach Noe Towers” is described as “a funny, sexy, one hour radio show where no topic is too taboo and no story is too raw…as long as it gets a laugh.”

Per Netflix, “In each episode, Zach will bring listeners into his own erotic escapades, welcome special guests to share their sexual journeys, and take calls to give their best advice on everything from one night stands to epic orgies to sexy souvenirs (STIs). Grounded by Zach’s signature blend of sex-positive humor and well-mannered midwestern upbringing, the show will help make conversations around sex more accessible and fun.”

The guests joining Towers across his first batch of episodes include Billy Wayne Davis, Bob the Drag Queen, Dave Merheje, Steph Tolev and Taylor Tomlinson.

Towers is a comedian and actor best known for hosting “E!’s Nightly Pop.” He’s also appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of “Dating: No Filter,” and on Season 3 of Netflix’s “Dear White People.”

“’After Hours’ is like the partner of your dreams; it’s funny, sexy, and just smart enough to be an absolute smash at the office holiday party,” Towers said in a statement to Variety. “Listeners are gonna laugh, learn, and definitely get aroused (also grossed out, scared, and perhaps even lightly traumatized) but it’s all in good fun. My personal hope for the show is that it helps make sex more conversational and less intimidating. Most of us have had sexual experiences that range from great to horrible, but don’t always feel comfortable rehashing the gnarlier experiences to even our closest friends. And it’s when we don’t give a voice to these events that sex has the power to turn into a really isolating experience. Because of that I think After Hours is gonna help a lot of people feel less alone. Or if you’re a sex god with perfect mental health you should still tune in to hear about the biggest d*ck Bob the Drag Queen has ever fit in his mouth.”