NBCUniversal Taps Comcast Exec Amy Geary as SVP, Content Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

NBCUniversal recruited Amy Geary, a seven-year veteran of parent company Comcast, as senior VP of content distribution.

Geary, who starts at NBCU on Jan. 17, will oversee the media company’s key distribution partnerships including with Apple, DirecTV, Google and YouTube TV, Hulu, Verizon, the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) and other distributors. She reports to Matt Schnaars, president, content distribution at NBCU.

“In addition to Amy’s impressive credentials and deep understanding of the media space, she brings to [NBCUniversal] Content Distribution a valuable combination of strong intellect, a broad industry network and excellent leadership qualities,” Schnaars said in announcing her appointment. “Amy’s versatility and experience from working on some of the industry’s largest and most complex deals makes her an ideal fit, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our team.”

Geary said in a statement, “I’ve long admired the team at NBCUniversal and its valuable content portfolio as we’ve worked together under the broader Comcast enterprise and as partners. It’s an exciting time in the video space and I’m honored to join Matt and this talented group to help grow NBCUniversal’s business across all consumer touch points.”

Most recently, Geary served as VP of content acquisition at Comcast, where she was responsible for partnerships and negotiations for the cable operator’s app portfolio and over-the-top channels. She also contributed to special projects including M&A and product initiatives.

Prior to joining Comcast in 2016, she held executive positions at Viacom and Disney and was a marketing strategy manager at DirecTV. Geary holds an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and a bachelor’s degree in history from Reed College. She began her career in TV production, with credits for developing shows broadcast by networks including Comedy Central, ESPN, NBC and PBS.