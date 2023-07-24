Netflix Introduces ‘My Netflix’ Tab on Mobile Apps, Which Consolidates Downloads, Watch List, Reminders and More

Netflix has rolled out a new feature designed to — what else? — get you to stream as much as possible on the service.

Starting Monday, Netflix’s app is adding My Netflix, a new tab described as a “one-stop shop tailored to you.” The My Netflix tab supersedes the Downloads tab on the app, where users could find and watch the TV shows and movies they had saved for offline viewing.

My Netflix provides a consolidated view of users’ downloads; a list of TV series and movies they have given a “thumbs up” to; shows and films saved to their My List watch list; trailers they have watched; reminders they have set for upcoming releases; a list of titles that they’re in the middle of watching; and what they’ve recently watched.

The My Netflix tab will be available on the streamer’s iOS app starting Monday (July 24) and is slated to roll out on Android in early August.

“Keep in mind that the more you interact with and tell Netflix what you like, such as saving more action-thrillers like ‘Extraction 2’ to My List or giving a thumbs up to every season of ‘Bridgerton,’ the more you’ll see on the My Netflix tab,” Netflix product manager Edith Chao wrote in a blog post announcing the feature.

Netflix’s mobile apps still include the Home tab, where you can browse the full catalog of shows and movies as well as see recommendations, top-trending titles, “continue watching” titles and more; and the New & Hot tab, which promotes Netflix’s Top 10 lists, new and upcoming releases, and a trending section called “Everyone’s Watching.”